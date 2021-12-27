Spider-Man actor Tom Holland likes ‘short men have more sex’ post after being trolled about their height: The Tribune India





Los Angeles, December 27 Hollywood star Tom Holland has the final say over enemies who think he’s too small to date Zendaya. The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor was spotted liking a post claiming “short men have more sex” after being dragged over his waist, aceshowbiz.com reports. The 25-year-old actor caught the attention of his fans after he brazenly liked a post about Lad Bible’s sex on Instagram. The post, shared on December 23, featured an image of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito from the 1988 movie “Twins”, along with a tag that read: “According to science, short men have more sex. ” When Holland’s hilarious Instagram gesture was captured and shared by CommentsByCelebs, his fans quickly took action in the comments section to share their thoughts. “I feel like Tom forgets he’s famous,” one fan commented. Another added: “Tom said it was me !!!” A third sent a message of support, writing: “We love you, our little king.” A fourth said: “Celebrities can’t even browse Instagram with confidence. They are always on display.” Prior to that, Holland stressed that he saw no problem with his height difference and that of Zendaya. In an interview, the “Chaos Walking” actor criticized a “stupid assumption” that men should be taller than their partners. In the December 10 episode of SiriusXM Town Hall, host Jessica Shaw began asking the couple about their height difference visible during their on-screen kiss in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” In response, Spider-Man’s MCU rep said, “Not much taller. Let’s put that in there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. “It’s not like, people say, ‘How did you kiss? It must have been so hard.” After Jessica clarified that she viewed the size constraints on women and men as “misogynistic” and “problematic,” Zendaya and Tom agreed. Tom continued to call it a “stupid assumption” that this would even be a problem. “It’s normal too,” Zendaya interjected. The actress portraying Chani in ‘Dune’ shared, “My mother is taller than my father. My mother is taller than everyone else.” Tom then said the height stereotypes were “ridiculous”. Tom went on to recall when he was auditioned for his role as Spider-Man, “I remember when we were doing the ‘Spider-Man’ screen tests … but every girl we tested for them. two roles was greater than me. ” “I wonder if that was a decision (director Jon Watts) made. There was no one who tested who was shorter than me.” “To be fair, I’m pretty short,” Tom continued, before clarifying, “So maybe that was a decision made by Jon Watts and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. It’s awesome.” Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned Leeds in “Spider-Man,” added: “It’s not a strange thing for women to be tall.” “Sounds like this is a conversation,” said Jacob, defending his co-star. “As if it couldn’t be normal. Zendaya also said that she “honestly never thought about it because my parents were always like that so I didn’t know people cared.” The chatter about their height difference erupted after Zendaya and Holland addressed their height difference during an interview on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ on December 3. At the time, the stars shared a hilarious story about a stunt that failed because of their size. IANS

