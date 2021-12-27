Jean-Marc Valle is deceased; Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies, and Sharp Objects Director was 58 – deadline





Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly at the age of 58. The Canadian writer, director, editor and producer has won Emmy Awards and a DGA Award for Big little lies, and was nominated for an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, the Oscar-winning film for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto. I am still gathering details, but I can disclose that he passed away in his cabin outside of Quebec and that his family and close advisers are in shock. Hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Vallée started making short films and quickly moved on to feature films with his first Black List in 1995, and his breakthrough came with CRAZY, which won four Genie Awards in Canada, including that of best film, best screenplay and best director for Vallée. After directing The Young Victoria and Cafe de Flore, Vallée really took off with Dallas Buyers Club. Based on the true story of Ron Woodroof, a Texas electrician diagnosed with AIDS and has only one month to live. The scruffy Woodroof smuggled alternative medicines and drugs that were not approved into the United States, to give him and other people with AIDS a chance to extend their lives. It was a worthy project that stalled before Vallée got involved. Released in 2013 starring McConaughey, Leto and Jennifer Garner, the film has become a critical darling. McConaughey and Leto both won the Golden Globe Awards, and they repeated those victories at the Oscars, where the film was nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, with Vallée also receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Editing under his pseudonym, John Mac McMurphy. It followed with an adaptation of Cheryl Strayed’s memoir. Savage, which starred Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. The film was nominated for three Oscars. Then Vallée turned his attention to long-running television series, and the results were pivotal. In 2017, Vallée received the DGA Award and the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Director for the HBO Limited Series. Big little lies which he also produced by the executive. In total, the series has won eight Emmys and four Golden Globes. He also directed and produced the HBO limited series Sharp objects, which was nominated for eight Emmy Awards. According to Nathan Ross, production partner, “Jean-Marc was synonymous with creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, a creative partner and an older brother to me. The Maestro will be sorely missed, but it’s heartwarming to know that his magnificent style and hard-hitting work that he shared with the world will live on. “ Vallée is survived by his sons, Alex and Émile, and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant and Gérald Vallée. “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who imbued every scene with a deeply visceral and emotional truth,” HBO said in a statement. “He was also an extremely caring man who invested himself entirely alongside each actor he directed. We are shocked by the news of his sudden death and we send our most sincere condolences to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family and longtime production partner Nathan Ross.

