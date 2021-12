Pooja Banerjee cradles her baby bump, blows out a candle in baby shower pics with hubby Sandeep Sejwal

Actress Pooja Banerjee shared photos from her baby shower with husband swimmer Sandeep Sejwal. Taking to Instagram, Pooja gave a glimpse of her special day. In one of the photos, Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal were sitting next to each other in front of the cake as they blew out the candle. A two-tiered white cake decorated with purple, gold, and blue balls was kept between the dolls. The dolls were dressed in outfits of different colors. The room was decorated with purple, pink and gray balloons. For the occasion, Pooja wore a pink outfit with a floral design, silver jewelry, and tied her hair up in a bun. Sandeep opted for a floral white shirt. Although she didn’t caption the post, she wrote: “#BabyShowerSaga #BabyPoo #SejwalJr (red heart emojis).” In another photo, Pooja smiled and looked away from the camera. She posed, holding her stomach with one hand. Pooja shared posts on Instagram giving his fans a taste of his preparation for the special day. In one video, she took a peek as she got her hair color done. In another article, she posted pictures of her mehendi. “And that’s how it starts. #BabyShowerSaga SEJWAL Junior is coming soon #BabyPoo #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #Preggo #PreggoLife #MommyToBe,” she captioned her post. Recently, speaking with the Hindustan Times, Pooja said she would continue to work on her daily soap opera. She is currently featured in Kumkum Bhagya. I work everyday. I just left for Diwali and came down to meet my family and his as we haven’t met them for so long due to Covid-19. It will be a full working pregnancy for me. I’m one of the few actresses to have this. We don’t see this very often because we weren’t very open about it. Even until a few years ago, people were very afraid to reveal things about their personal lives, fearing that they would not find a job. She also said: “Look at me, I am pregnant and working simultaneously. More TV actresses should take inspiration from me. Doctors have given me the green light to work, I feel good to work and I am ready to work. “ Read also | Pregnancy at work for Pooja Banerjee: more TV actresses should take inspiration from me Meanwhile, Pooja is known to have played Tejal Mazumdar in Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum. She also tried out the role of Nivedita Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She plays Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. Pooja has also appeared in MTV Roadies 8 (2011) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

