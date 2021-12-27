Katrina Kaif Sends ‘Love and Light’ to Salman Khan on Birthday, Shilpa Shetty and Bhagyashree Also Wish





Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday. The Bollywood superstar’s birthday just got all the more special this year after his close shave with a snake a day before. As fans flooded social media for their Bhaijaan Wishing him good health, several stars of B-town also send him their birthday wishes. The actor was bitten by a snake and had to be hospitalized.

Salman’s longtime partner Katrina Kaif, who recently tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal, took inspiration from her Instagram stories and posted her photo with a birthday wish that read, “Salman Khan, the happiest birthday for you. May all the light and shine of love that you have be with you forever. Katrina Kaif posted birthday wishes for Salman Khan in her Instagram Stories. Actor Shilpa Shetty also shared a photo with Salman on Instagram. The caption read, “Happy Birthday my Rockstar forever @beingsalmankhan. Thanks for always being YOUman. Keep hovering and roaring our TIGER! Much love, always. Pulkit Samrat, who was previously married to Salman’s rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira, posted a click that also had Arpita Khan and Varun Dhawan. He wrote at the same time: “Joyyyyy Birthdayyyy Bhai !!!! Love Love & Love for you !!” Bhagyashree, co-star of Salman Khan in Maine Pyar Kiya, also had a lovable wish for him. Sharing a series of photos of her appearance on Big Boss 15, she wrote: “Dost voh hota eh, jis ko dekhte hi lage it’s my friend!” Dosti…. jo kabhi nahi badalti We made some everlasting memories back then and then relived them on #bigboss. Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan. “ The wish from actor Rohit Bose Roy was as follows: “I wish you a very happy birthday @beingsalmankhan! Stay cool, stay healthy, and continue to entertain audiences with your unmatched chutzpah! Host actor Maniesh Paul posted a few candid clicks with Salman and captioned them as follows: “Happy birthday bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan man with a heart of gold !! The way he cares about everything is impossible to match that I love you sir, be blessed #mp #salmankhan #superstar #bhaijaan. “ Salman Khan rang his birthday at his farm in Panvel early Monday. Speaking of the snake bite, he said he was fine. “It wasn’t much, a snake had entered one of the rooms, the farm is quite in the jungle in Panvel. When the snake entered the room the kids were scared so I went to look and asked for a stick, the stick that came was small so I asked for a longer stick, and they got one. , with which I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, and the snake curled up on the stick, and then it started to climb upward. He got close enough to my hand, so I grabbed him with my other hand and dropped the stick so I could leave the snake (in the jungle), ”Salman explained.

