Trade Tutor: Has Bollywood lost its MOJO?
It was December 16th. A friend exhibiting called me to tell me huge crowds had gathered to watch Spiderman: No Way Home at Anuroop Talkies, Samastipur in Bihar. The demand for the latest Spiderman is huge in small towns across India. Young people (15-25 years old) would walk 50-100 km to watch their hero because 2K screens are far away and few in small towns. Even the little ones harassed their parents to take them to the theater to watch the webslinger. Marvel has captured the imaginations of young people like no other brand in recent times across the country.
On December 17th my manager informed that Pushpa was full. I could not believe it. I started frantically calling colleagues to check. Everyone was making fantastic sales for Allu Arjun’s film. Although the film could not be presented properly due to the webslinger, it did manage to draw its audience into theaters. Until today, it has sold out.
Bollywood has no answer to the onslaught of filmmakers from Hollywood and the South. Its core audience is changing and Bollywood is now seen as an urban phenomenon, primarily targeting an urban audience. 83, which came out with huge promotions and hype, failed to shoot for its creators. This film with a budget of Rs 250cr plus only collected Rs 45 crore during its opening weekend. 83 was a film Bollywood had placed their hopes on. Its mediocre performance coupled with the success of Pushpa and Spiderman puts the existential question mark on the industry. To present a sports historical film as a blockbuster is in itself a mistake. A sports film, nowhere in the world, is treated like a theatrical blockbuster. Nothing has worked for Bollywood other than Sooryavanshi and it remains the exception rather than the rule.
If a film industry can’t hold its own, in theaters, and where its exhibitors prefer a film dubbed in Telugu and English to supposedly successful content at festivals, it’s time to go to the drawing board because somehow. thing has gone drastically wrong.
Let me try to list the bad ones
Youth Connect: Young people find Bollywood very moralizing. The “cool” quotient has dropped considerably. The constant spread of pedantic, moralizing cinema targeting an adult audience has led young people to drift into brands like Marvel. Go to any theater playing Spiderman and you’ll understand what I’m talking about. There was a huge demand for the Eternals alongside Sooryavanshi. Aging superstars and the lack of new stars alienate the youth of Bollywood. The lack of franchises and IP is also not helping the cause. Young people do not find Bollywood cool enough compared to its Hollywood brands. Even the 7-15 age group is strongly associated with Hollywood brands. This is a very serious situation that must be addressed.
Mass Connect: Bollywood forgot about this part of the audience. She relies on her superstars to bring them into auditoriums at festivals. Even this started to yield diminishing returns as even the festive content became elitist in nature. Bypassing that audience totally made the road to recovery from the pandemic very difficult, as movie after movie failed to attract audiences. It was this audience that revived southern industries in no time. It is this audience that southern filmmakers seek to capture and this audience has propelled Pushpa to great glory. Bollywood offers this audience to whoever wants it.
Confusion over Star Driven or IP Driven: Bollywood finds itself at a crossroads. It’s mostly a star-driven industry where stars want to be actors. They don’t want to keep their images. Therefore, openings only come if a few stars and new actors break the image before they are built. Hollywood no longer creates theater stars, it relies on IPs to obtain blockbusters. Bollywood does not have a strong ecosystem of IP and its stars who avoid their images put them in a position where very rarely their films open super strong like Hollywood blockbusters or those of the South. This confusion does not help.
A film industry needs theatrical weight to survive and Bollywood is losing it in its own backyard. If the course correction does not take place, things will soon get worse from here. Bollywood must get its Mojo back!
