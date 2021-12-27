Bollywood and Paparazzi: a toxic love story

Bollywood these days has become a platform to flaunt glamor, expensive dresses, and perfect bodies. Instead of creating great movies, series and workout programs, the industry is now involved in advertising their personal lives. Well, no prizes for guessing who helps these celebrities reach the screen of almost any cell phone and laptop. They’re paparazzi, of course. However, the win-win situation for both parties becomes toxic when the paparazzi invade the privacy of these celebrities and make it a public affair.

Bollywood does everything from paparazzi

What is pretty obvious is that Paparazzi is askingBollywoodcelebrities to pose for the photos, then distribute them across multiple platforms and make money for them. But, is that the whole truth? No, looking at a larger picture it can easily be described that this is not one way traffic. These so-called actors and actresses tend to believe in displaying their various finery rather than selling their talent.

Rohit shetty, a director of popular films like Golmaal and Singham, despite being part of the same crowd, has revealed that the celebrities tell the paparazzi of their plight and ask them to come click on their photos. During an appearance on Social Media Star With Janice, he took a look at the paparazzi trend and said, kaun karta hai aisa? Phone karenge tabhi maalum padega na, photographer ko, ki bhai, principal aaj yeh mandir ke bahar hai. Kaise maalum padega (Who does this? Only if you call and let the photographers know they will know you are going to the temple. If not, how will they know)?

Speaking of how the airport looked, Rohit commented that before, everyone dressed casually while taking flights. Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Varna jab tak yeh photographers wahaan pohoche nahi the ya log bolte nahi the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-banyan mein hi jaa rahe the (Now there is a whole expense behind the appearance of the airport (before the photographers got there and before people started to inform them of their schedules, everyone was going in shorts and life jackets).

Paparazzi violating personal space

Although Bollywood actors ask the paparazzi to capture them on their way to the gym, airport, party, and even the grocery store, the latter turn into vultures to invade privacy when they refuse to go. click. Paparazzi culture, which to celebrities is a boon in many cases, suddenly becomes toxic when the former drop to their lowest to make it known what they shouldn’t.

For example, a ruckus that Paparazzi created with theSushant Singh Rajputand the Rhea Chakraborty case. They completely invaded the actress’ privacy and pointed their cameras in her face as she walked towards her interrogation. What was an even worse and traumatic incident was when the last photo of Sushant Singh Rajput lying lifeless on the bed was released. The paps didn’t even think twice before committing such a heinous act.

Having cameras placed at different angles just to record every little movement and activity of the celebrities is a new obsession for Paps. In addition, their obsession with star children is also troublesome. Although in various cases it is the PR of these star kids to help them gain publicity and fame. But violating their privacy rights and clicking on them without their consent is Paparazzi’s business too. Taimur Ali Khan, since he was little, is captured and became a celebrity at the age of only 3-4 years.

Bollywood and Paparazzi: a love-hate relationship

Bollywood and Paparazzi, in short, share the same bed and have a strong relationship. Bollywood, conveniently, encourages the former when needed for public relations and belittles them when they invade their privacy. Despite the trouble Paps caused, celebrities don’t boycott them as they realize it can cost them their careers, fame and money.