Chamandre Fortunat, originally from Brockton, starred in Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up”
BROCKTON butterflies danced in Chamandre Fortunat’s stomach as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence took the stage for “Don’t Look Up,” a Netflix original film which was partially shot in the city.
Fortunat, an inspirational actor and Brockton native, almost forgot his lines once the star duo entered the opening scene where Fortunat played a soldier who had to lead them to a military base.
The film sets are notorious for not revealing the cast until the first day of filming, Fortunat said.
“When you read a script it rarely says who is playing the roles, just the names of the characters. I was nervous, but the director was so welcoming and kind,” he said. “When I messed up, everything you could hear was cut, cut, and we did the scene over and over again.”
“My favorite part of acting is being able to be someone outside of yourself, push your limits, be someone new and get a message across. For example, I did an advertisement for Cornerstone Bank, and it allowed me to be a funny character with a dry humor. I loved it. “
Since graduating from high school in 2012, Fortunate has auditioned for several roles as an extra to get his foot in the door and network as much as he can.
With great networking success, Fortunat landed his first speaker role for Cornerstone Bank and expanded his portfolio of players.
“A lot of people in my past saw the ad and congratulated me on it. I’m making substantial progress where I want to be, and that’s playing full time,” Fortunat said.
When Fortunate isn’t memorizing lines and hanging out with celebrities on set, he works as an occupational therapist and studies for his masters at the New England Institute of Technology. Her expected graduation is May 2024.
“I’m finishing my first semester at school. I have been very busy playing, being a father, and working full time as an occupational therapist. One day, I will open my own practice for at-risk youth in the City of Champions, ”said Fortunat.
As a teenager finding his way around Brockton, Fortunate said he couldn’t find any good role models he could relate to.
“We have Brockton success stories like Rocky Marcelino, but I am not able to understand his experiences. As children we will idolize celebrities who may be like me or share the same past, but there is no was none here that I could look up to, “Fortunate said.” I want to change that for the next generation. “
The main goal of the inspiring actor is to become fully addicted to acting as a means of paying his bills, and to inspire Brockton’s young children to do the same. Fortunat has been pursuing his acting dream for 10 years and still has not finished pursuing it.
“I like where I am, but I don’t feel fulfilled yet,” he said. “I was never someone who was happy with life. I always wanted more and do more. Having a speaker role in ‘Don’t Look Up’ was surreal, but I want more.”
Another surreal moment for Fortunate, he said, was his first time on set where he performed an extra for “Daddy’s Home 2,” which stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg and filmed in Boston. During the filming, he was able to speak to Ferrell and receive some useful acting tips to excel in his career.
Boston has a thriving actor market that many people are unaware of, he said.
Fortunat suggests that other inspiring actors like him audition for additional roles and various others in Boston, where he got his first acting role.
Fortunate’s dream role is to play a black superhero that the youngsters of Brockton can admire while bringing more diversity to the big screen.
Drama is a passion Fortunate had since taking a acting class at Brockton High School in 2012. Bob Hogan was his drama teacher and encouraged his students to think outside the box and think big, and c is precisely what he did.
“It’s true what they say about working towards your goal. Whatever you think of is possible. You probably hear that a lot, but it’s very true,” Fortunat said. “Everyone has it 24 hours a day. You can work 9 to 5 and it’s only 8 hours. The rest of those hours can be spent on your passions. So use your 24 hours a day wisely. Time is of the essence. and one of the most valuable forms of currency. “
