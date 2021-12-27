The squid game has already changed television. Now it’s the Transforming Hollywood Awards.

For a few days, as fall turned into winter towards the end of 2021, Los Angeles’ biggest celebrity was someone hardly anyone could have identified a year earlier. He had no acting credit, became a fairly local filmmaker in his home country of Korea, and spent several years without directing a film. Corn Hwang Dong-hyuk, landing in Hollywood for a taste of the awards campaign and industry meetups, found himself an unlikely center of attention. Here is the creator of Squid game, the biggest screen phenomenon of the year, is finally making the rounds. He was stopped in restaurants and on the streets, asked for photos and selfies, even more so than in Korea, he says.

I’ve been bombarded with meeting requests from so many industry players, including agents, executives and lawyers, Hwang tells me, through an interpreter, of the trip. I had to do five to six meetings a day because there were so many people who wanted to meet with me.

If you know your story on TV, it’s unheard of. The small screen has always been an intensely localized medium, at least compared to cinema, with the massive barrier to entry from the United States for extraordinarily high international productions. Streaming has changed that equation thanks, notably through Netflix, to a significant investment in the untapped market that is global production. Non-English series like Money theft and Lupine had already found significant audiences at the national level; then, earlier this year, Squid game completely shattered expectations, becoming the biggest series on Netflix and arguably in all current network history.

There’s no way to imagine it would have been connected that way, says Bela Bajaria, the global head of television at Netflix. This has never happened before. Not on Netflix. It had never happened before on television like this. But Bajaria notes that from 2019 to 2021, viewing of non-English programs by US Netflix subscribers increased by 71%. Squid game marks an affirmation of the strategy she and her team have pursued, of creators telling local, authentic and specific stories in their own country, in their own language, with their own teams.

Bajaria adds that director Hwang wrote this 12 years ago. It was a feature film script for a very local film that he couldn’t do. [Netflix] really believing in that and being able to tell the story on this scale is really exciting.

Hwang indeed designed Squid game, a survival thriller that pits debt-ridden characters against each other in deadly children’s games for a life-changing cash prize over a decade ago. Its roots were themselves global, Hwang drawing inspiration from the issues and configurations of Japanese survival manga. It’s more relevant than before, says Hwang, citing Squid games resonance amid mass inequalities and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also has a timelessness that truly transcends time and place when it comes to the subject.

Such singular and groundbreaking success finds Netflix now in campaign mode. The streamer has just emerged from an Emmy run in which he finally won the coveted trophies for Best Prime Time Program, for drama (The crown) and limited (The Queen’s Gambit). It is now heading towards 2022 very well positioned and with the possibility of Squid game to further transform the television landscape.

Already, Squid game made history as the first non-English language show to receive a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Drama Series. The organization behind the CCAs also recently introduced a foreign language television category and, strikingly, not surprisingly, the vast majority of nominations are for Netflix. (Squid game is nominated there too, against people like Call my agent! and Narcos: Mexico.)

Hwang was surprised by the attention and effort that went into achieving such recognition: in Korea, when you create a production, you don’t really have a race for awards. One day, someone will call you and say: Come and get your prize. He is stunned by the interest shown in the jaw-dropping interview requests, campaign opportunities, and the growing list of nods from prestigious organizations. (Hwang and the cast and crew of the show attended the Gotham Awards last month, where Squid game won the Revolutionary Long Series Award.)

But Hwang also says the attention to global awards for other international productions has had an impact on his art. Parasite, from a Korean filmmaker colleague Bong Joon Ho, the Palme d’Or de Cannes and the Oscar for best film have influenced his way of creating Squid game, when he took it out of the drawer, it was there for 10 years. It gave me a bigger goal, thinking not only about the local Korean market but also globally, and gave me hope that maybe it could be seen all over the world and that I should Make it is seen all over the world, he said. And Squid gameThis historic success has also shown film and television makers around the world that we are living in a different time now.

Bajaria sees it this way: We saw it with books. We’ve seen it in K-pop and hip-hop. We have seen it in the world of cinema, with Rome and Parasite. There has been a history of this in other categories. And now I think it’s really TV time. Netflix has mounted an expensive, in-depth, and confident push to Squid game to compete this guild season (the cast has also come to LA, just in time for the SAG exam), and will maintain those efforts until the summer, with a historic Emmy win potentially on the horizon.

It’s sort of a domino effect, one breakthrough leading to another, the walls dividing the content slowly but steadily crumbling. A few years ago, international shows just didn’t feature in America’s award races. Now, Hwang is thinking about his next projects along the same lines, and can they attract the most globally and have the most impact. Is he connecting with you? Is it well written? Well created ? Many of these shows do. That’s why I think they can be in the rewards conversation because there are great stories all over the world.

Hwang grew up inspired by movies and stories from all over the world. He saw, throughout his life, great and radical work finally having its time, although for films (especially pre-digital media) such a process could take decades. We didn’t have a streaming service like Netflix, so the overall reception or the overall responses didn’t come simultaneously like we see today, he explains. Now everyone in the world is watching their Korean drama at the same time and hence can be ready to give it the flowers that they think they deserve.

