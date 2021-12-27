Kiara Advani Says Being Trolled After Elderly Man Greeted Her Affected Her: “Sometimes It’s Very Useless” Bollywood

Kiara Advani said she was affected when she was trolled for an elderly man greeting her. The actor, revisiting the incident in a recent interview, said a male actor was in the same position after the incident but no one trolled him over it.

In July of this year, photos of Kiara entering a building surfaced online. In the photos, an elderly man was seen opening his car door and greeting her before she entered the building. The actor was trolled for it.

Speaking of the incident, she told Bollywood Bubble, I remember this time and it really touched me actually. I had arrived somewhere and these paparazzi were taking their photos again and they captured a moment when the security of the building I had arrived at opened the door and he greeted me. He was an elderly man. It’s not like I asked him to say hello, he’s a very nice person and that’s … they do that. I also respond with (making a bow gesture). Now that this photo is taken, you can’t overhear the conversation, you can’t tell what’s (going on) but you have a photo of an elderly man waving. I was trolled for it that she made an old person greet her and I think this is not my building, what … where to do … and this same situation was with a male actor and there was not one to comment on.

So that means he has to be greeted, first nobody asks anyone to greet, it’s his own way it’s like me today I (I fold my hands) ask how are you sir or anything. It’s like how an actress is trolled over some of these (things). Sometimes it’s very unnecessary trolling, she added.

Kiara was last seen in Shershaah. The film was a biopic about Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Kiara has a series of projects going on. These include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RC15 with Ram Charan and Govinda Naam Mera.