Celebrity birthdays for the week of January 2-8:

January 2: TV host Jack Hanna (“Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild”) is 74 years old. Actress Wendy Phillips (“I Am Sam”) is 70 years old. Actress Cynthia Sikes (“St. Elsewhere”) is 68 years old. Actress Gabrielle Carteris (“Beverly Hills, 90210) is 61. Actor Tia Carrere is 55. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 54. Model Christy Turlington is 53. Actor Renee Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton” from Broadway) is 51. Actor Taye Diggs (“The Best Man” How Stella Got Her Groove Back “) is 51. Hoobastank singer Doug Robb is 47 years old. Actor Dax Shepard (“Parenthood”) is 47 years old. OAR saxophonist-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. is 43 years old. Immature and IMX singer Kelton Kessee is 41 years old. Capital Cities musician Ryan Merchant is 41 years old. Actress Kate Bosworth is 39 years old. Actor Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”, “Gotham”) is 39 years old. The musician Trombone Shorty is 36 years old. Singer Bryson Tiller is 29 years old.

January 3: actor Dabney Coleman is 90 years old. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 79 years old. Singer Stephen Stills is 77 years old. Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones is 76 years old. Actor Victoria Principal is 72 years old. Actor Mel Gibson is 66 years old. Actor Shannon Sturges (“Port Charles”) is 54 years old. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 53 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 50 years old. Daft Punk musician Thomas Bangalter is 47 years old. Actor Jason Marsden (“Ally McBeal”) is 47 years old. Actor Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) is 47 years old. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (“The OC”) is 46 years old. Singer and former American Idol contestant Kimberley Locke is 44 years old. Actress Kate Levering (“Drop Dead Diva”) is 43 years old. Actress Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”) is 37 years old. Drummer Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 37 years old. R-and-B singer Lloyd is 36 years old. Hot Chelle Rae guitarist Nash Overstreet is 36 years old. Actress Florence Pugh (“Little Women”) is 26 years old. .

January 4: Actress Barbara Rush (“Peyton Place”) is 95 years old. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83 years old. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 67 years old. New Order (and Joy Division) guitarist Bernard Sumner is 66 years old. Actress Ann Magnuson (“Anything But Love”) is 66 years old. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Actor Julian Sands (“24”) is 64 years old. REM singer Michael Stipe is 62 years old. Actor Dave Foley (“NewsRadio”, Kids in the Hall “) is 59. Actor Dot Jones (” Glee “) is 58. Actor Rick Hearst (” The Bold and the Beautiful “) is 57 Former Pogues singer Cait O’Riordan is 57. Actress Julia Ormond is 57. Country singer Deana Carter is 57. 56. Crash Test Dummies harmonica player Benjamin Darvill is 55 Actor Josh Stamerg (“The Affair”, “Drop Dead Diva”) is 52. Actor Jeremy Licht (“Valerie”) is 51. Actor Damon Gupton (“Empire”) is 49. Actress Jill Marie Jones (“Girlfriends”) is 47. Actor D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is 42. Singer Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath is 39. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi ( “House”, “Steven Universe”) is 36.

January 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 91 years old. The Seekers singer-bassist Athol Guy is 82 years old. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80 years old. Actress Diane Keaton is 76 years old. Actor Ted Lange (“The Love Boat”) is 74 years old. Kool and the Gang drummer George “Funky” Brown is 73 years old. Blondie guitarist Chris Stein is 72 years old. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (“The Poseidon Adventure”, Dynasty “) is 69. Actor Clancy Brown (” Highlander “, SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 63. Actress Suzy Amis (“Titanic”) is 60 years old. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (“All My Children”, “Guiding Light”) is 57 years old. Stand “) is 57. Drummer Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56. Actor Joe Flanigan (” Stargate Atlantis “, Sisters”) is 55. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (“The Talk”, “Dancing with the Stars” “) is 54. Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen is 54. Singer Marilyn Manson is 53 Actor Shea Whigham (“Fast and Furious 6”, Boardwalk Empire “) is 53 years old. Actor Derek Cecil (“House of Cards”) “, Trem e”) is 49 years old. Actress and comedian Jessica Chaffin (“Man with a Plan”) is 48 years old. Actor Bradley Cooper is 47 years old. The actor January Jones (“Mad Men”) is 43 years old. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (“My Wife and Kids”) is 41 years old. Actor Franz Drameh (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) is 29 years old.

January 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 73 years old. Fabulous Thunderbirds singer Kim Wilson is 71 years old. Country singer Jett Williams is 69 years old. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (“Mr. Bean”) is 67 years old. Sister Sledge singer Kathy Sledge is 63 years old. Chef Nigella Lawson is 62 years old. BLACKstreet singer Eric Williams is 62 years old. Actor Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”) is 53 years old. TV personality Julie Chen is 52 years old. Actor Danny Pintauro (“Who’s The Boss”) is 46 years old. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (“Babel”) is 41 years old. Actor Eddie Redmayne (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”, The Theory of Everything “) is 40. Actress Kate McKinnon (” Saturday Night Live “) is 38. Actress Diona Reasonover (” NCIS ” ) is 38. Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner is 36.

January 7: Jann Wenner, founder of the magazine “Rolling Stone”, is 76 years old. Singer Kenny Loggins is 74 years old. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 73 years old. Actress Erin Gray (“Silver Spoons”, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century “) is 72 years old. Actor Sammo Hung (” Martial Law “) is 70 years old Actor David Caruso is 66 years old TV presenter Katie Couric is 65. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 63. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) is 63. Actor David Marciano (“Homeland,” The Shield “) is 62. Actor Hallie Todd (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 60 years old. Actor Nicolas Cage is 58 years old. Five For Fighting singer John Ondrasik is 57 years old. Actor Rex Lee (“Entourage”) is 53 years old. Actor – Rapper Doug E. Doug (“Cool Runnings”, Cosby “) is 52. Actor Kevin Rahm (” Desperate Housewives “, Judging Amy”) is 51. Actor Jeremy Renner (“The Avengers”, The Bourne Legacy “) is 51. Big and Rich country singer John Rich is 48. Actor Reggie Austin (” Agent Carter “, Pretty Little Liars”) a 43 years. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 43 years old. Actor Lauren Cohan (“The Walking Dead”) is 40 years old. Actor Brett Dalton (“Marvel’s Agents of Shield”) is 39. Actor Robert Ri’chard (“One on One”) is 39. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”, “Nikita” ) is 35. Actor Liam Aiken (“Lemony Snicket”) is 32. Actor Camryn Grimes (“The Young and the Restless”) is 32. Actor Marcus Scribner (“black-ish”) at 22 years.

January 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch (“F Troop”) is 99 years old. Former Sunday Morning host Charles Osgood is 89 years old. Singer Shirley Bassey is 85 years old. Game show host Bob Eubanks (“The Newlywed Game”) is 84 years old. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 82 years old. Little Anthony and the Imperials singer Anthony Gourdine is 81 years old. Actress Yvette Mimieux (“The Time Machine”, Where the Boys Are ”) is 80. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 78. Actress Kathleen Noone (“ Knots Landing ”) is 77. The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger is 76. Actress Harriet Sansom Harris (“Desperate Housewives”) is 67. Actor Ron Cephas Jones (“This is Us”) is 65. True Blood “, Homicide”, Star Trek: The Next Generation “) is 57. Actress Maria Pitillo (” Providence “) is 56. Fuel bassist Jeff Abercrombie is 53. Reggae singer Sean Paul has 49. Rilo Kiley’s singer-actor Jenny Lewis is 46. Actress Amber Benson (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 45. Actress Gaby Hoffman (“Sleepless in Seattle”, Field of Dreams “) has 40 years. Gym Class Heroes guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo is 39 years old. Actress Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) is 35 years old.