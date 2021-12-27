Matt Reeves opens up about Stephen King’s influence on the Batmobile





The batman Director Matt Reeves says the new Batmobile has a surprising influence from a Stephen King horror story. Director Matt Reeves seeks to put his stamp on one of the greatest superheroes of all time. With his highly anticipated new film The batman in just under three months, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see the acclaimed filmmaker’s new take on the Caped Crusader, which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role. One of the film’s many new elements is an all-new Batmobile, which Matt Reeves revealed had influences from a Stephen King horror story. The Stephen King horror story in particular here is Christine, which Matt Reeves describes as having influenced the design of this new Batmobile. Since Robert Pattinson take charge The batman seems to sow fear among the criminals of Gotham City, it would make sense for his Batmobile to be part of such a terror. Matt Reeves told Empire Magazine the following about the new Batmobile: “The Batmobile]has to appear in the shadows to intimidate, so I almost thought of it like Stephen King’s“ Christine ”. I liked the idea of ​​the car itself as a horror figure, making an animal appearance to really scare the people the Batmans are chasing. The batman seeks to further explore Bruce Wayne’s psyche more than any previous iteration we’ve seen on the big screen so far. Matt Reeves sought to tell such a gruesome and compelling story, and to see elements of Stephen King’s horror as an influence on things like the Batmobile hinting at something truly unique to the Dark Knight. Here is the synopsis of Matt Reeves The Batman: Two years roaming the streets as Batman (Robert Pattinson), sowing fear in the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne to the deepest shadow of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lieutenant James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) among the city’s corrupt network of officials and prominent figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of revenge among his fellow citizens. . When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the world’s greatest sleuth on an investigation into the underworld, where he meets characters such as Selina Kyle / aka Catwoman. (Zo Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot / aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) and Edward Nashton / aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to draw closer and the scale of the author’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and do justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film stars Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Rel, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. The batman hits theaters on March 4, 2022. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the Matt Reeves movie and be sure to subscribe to the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: Empire Magazine (Going through comicbookmovie.com)

