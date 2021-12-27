Salman Khan Teases Film With Shah Rukh, Says “Tiger 3” Is Considering December 2022 Release – The New Indian Express





Through PTI MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan said on Monday it was possible he and his close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan would reunite for a movie, after the duo will be seen making lengthy appearances in their upcoming films, “Tiger 3” and “Pathan”, respectively. Yash Raj Films’ “Tiger 3” is the next chapter in the spy and action thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. YRF is also backing actor “Pathan” led by Shah Rukh, who will star Salman in a long appearance. It has been reported that the films will be part of YRF’s “Spy Universe”, which will ultimately bring its heroes together for a film. In a media interaction outside his farm in Panvel, where he is celebrating his 56th birthday, Salman said “Tiger 3” will be released by December 2022 and raised the possibility that he and Shah Rukh will do so. team for another project. “We are reuniting in ‘Tiger’ and ‘Pathan’. ‘Tiger 3’ is slated for release by December 2022, before ‘Pathan’ is released. So maybe we will both reunite,” the said. actor to journalists. “Tiger 3” is directed by Maneesh Sharma of “Fan” and “Band Baaja Baaraat”, while “Pathan” is directed by “War” director Siddharth Anand. “Pathan” marks Shah Rukh’s film debut following the 2018 romantic drama “Zero”, in which Salman also made an appearance. During the media interaction, Salman confirmed that he would shoot for his recently announced sequel “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” after completing two of his projects, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” and the second installment of the hit comedy ” No Entry “. The actor has stated that the sequel to “Bajrangi Bhaijaan,” written by seasoned screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the story for the 2015 original, will be titled “Pavanputra Bhaijaan”. Directed by Kabir Khan, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” starred Salman as a man, who sets out on a journey to bring back a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl (Harshaali Malhotra) separated from her parents in India, to her hometown in the neighboring country. . country. Salman said he did not currently plan to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, son of Prasad, but looked forward to the sequel “Bajrangi …” which was a much-loved dramatic comedy. “No, there is nothing like it (a movie with Rajamouli). If that happens, it will be great because he’s a really good director. But I’m definitely working with his dad, KV Vijayendra Prasad. He wrote the script of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and he’s now writing his sequel too, and named it ‘Pavanputra Bhaijaan’. As soon as he finishes it, and I finished shooting two movies … (we’ll start) . Once ‘Tiger 3’ is done, then maybe the sequel to ‘No Entry’ could start and then ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Once that is done I will start the movie, “he said. added. Directed by Anees Bazmee, “No Entry” was a hit comedy starring Salman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitley with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo. Salman said he would spend a few days at this farm with his close friends and family – who are all together after completing due COVID-19 tests – and then return to work on “Tiger 3”.

