Sullivan’s Travels: Hollywood’s Best Satire

Preston Sturgess 1941 comedy, Sullivans Travel, doesn’t just satirize Hollywood, but it’s the gold standard for Hollywood satire.

I was in the mood to watch a comedy last night but mostly a satire. What I didn’t know until after the fact was that this week marks the 80th anniversary of the film’s initial release. Eighty years later, it’s a film that still makes us laugh. Certainly, some elements have changed in the industry, but this film will never be relevant.

Sturges begins the film with the following dedication:

In memory of those who made us laugh: colorful charlatans, clowns, buffoons, of all times and of all nations, whose efforts have lightened our burden a little, this painting is affectionately dedicated.

All John L. Sullivan (Joel McCrea) wants to do is make socially relevant drama. The problem? He is a comedy director and the studio has none of their efforts to make O brother, where are you? But to make this film, Sullivan decides to go on a trip because he thinks he hasn’t suffered enough. It’s quite a journey and after losing the studio staff he ends up meeting The Girl (Veronica Lake) after returning to Los Angeles. Sullivan learns that she wants to break into the industry so he wants to return the favor after she buys him breakfast. Staff do not know he is coming home and the car is therefore reported stolen. This is just the beginning!

Soon Sullivan and The Girl hit the road again. It’s a success but he reveals that he’s actually in a loveless marriage. But before anyone can have a happy ending, their shoes are stolen, he is attacked and ends up in a wagon where he wakes up in another town not remembering how he got there. Sullivan ends up being sentenced to six years in a labor camp after hitting a construction bull. He later learns from the newspaper that he is apparently dead. The memories slowly come back after watching the 1934 Walt Disney short Mickey Mouse, Playful pluto. He’s doing the only thing he can do to get his photo published in the newspaper: confess to the murder of John L. Sullivan! it’s a brilliant idea and it certainly gets him out of prison. But because of his personal experiences, he realizes the value of making comedies.

The filmmaker seeks the truth in the last lines of films spoken by John L. Sullivan: There is a lot to be said to make people laugh. Did you know that’s all some people have? It’s not much, but it’s better than nothing in this flirtatious trailer.

There’s a lot of talk about writing down what you know. Or in the case of artists, it’s about making films based on their own experiences. Given that Sullivan is a comedy filmmaker, it makes perfect sense to live like a bum before making socially relevant drama. Studio director Mr. LeBrand (Robert Warwick) would prefer Sullivan to do a comedy because movies make money. Studios want movies that make money, so wanting a comedy makes sense. Upon its release in December 1941, the United States was emerging from the Great Depression and was in a state of war. For what it’s worth, the critics’ first screening was right before Pearl Harbor. In the Sturgess case, his autobiography reveals that this movie was written in response to the preaching of other comedies that seemed to have given up on pleasure in favor of message.

Other filmmakers might not treat black people with respect onscreen. Sturges is very respectful of their representation. He treats them with dignity.

Legendary costume designer Edith Head really has her work cut out for it in the film. At the start of production, Veronica Lake revealed she was six months pregnant. Being the golden age of Hollywood and not being a star of the big screen, Sturges couldn’t really get around her pregnancy. This means Head had to design costumes that could hide Lakes’ pregnancy.

Here is the thing about Sullivans Travel: the film has become a classic over time, not overnight. While some critics and organizations praised the film when it was released, others did not give it the same reception (Hollywood journalist, The New Yorker). I say this because satire is not easy. It could hit you in the face or go over your head. There have been many satires made about Hollywood over the years (The beta test is recent) but Sullivans Travel remains the gold standard.

DIRECTOR / WRITER: Preston Sturges

DISTRIBUTORS: Joel McCrea, Veronica Lake, Robert Warwick, William Demarest, Margaret Hayes, Porter Hall, Franklin Pangborn, Eric Blore

Paramount released Sullivans Travels in theaters on December 29, 1941.

