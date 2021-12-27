Holiday flights canceled to Hollywood Burbank, other airports due to COVID-19 concerns – Pasadena Now





Half a dozen flights were reported canceled at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Sunday as more flights were canceled at Southland airports and around the world, as a wave of cancellations over the weekend holiday season driven by the coronavirus pandemic continued to bother travelers. Hollywood Burbank Airport is managed by the Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority, a separate government agency created under a joint powers agreement between the three cities of Burbank, Glendale and Pasadena in 1977 for the sole purpose of owning and operate the airport. Currently, Pasadena Council members Felicia Williams and Tyron Hampton sit on authority. As of 8:15 a.m. Sunday, the tracking site FlightAware.com listed 87 cancellations Sunday at LAX, 920 involving flights to or from the United States and 2,500 total cancellations worldwide. There were 96 cancellations at LAX on Christmas Day, according to Flight Aware, part of the total 997 cancellations involving US flights and 2,858 worldwide. On Friday, 2,380 flights were canceled around the world, 690 involving US flights and 86 to LAX. The canceled flights were largely blamed on airline staff shortages caused by the latest increase in coronavirus cases, fueled by the Omicron variant. Weather issues were also the cause of some cancellations. Eighteen cancellations were reported Sunday at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, and six each at Long Beach Airport. After acknowledging the cancellations on Friday, LAX did not comment on the Saturday or Sunday cancellations, but tweeted on Sunday morning that “Today is set to be another peak day at #LAX with up to 200,000 passengers using the airport! Make sure you arrive early for your flight, pre-book parking at http://parking.flylax.com and wear your mask – wishing everyone #HealthyHolidays #LAXTravelSafely. The airport was struggling with a separate electrical issue related to the storm affecting Terminal 5, and passengers using American Airlines, JetBlue or Spirit would be advised to use security checkpoints and collect their baggage at Terminals 4 and 6. Cancellations and delays are possible, so it will be important to check your flight status today if you are passing through Terminal 5. Thank you for your patience, ”LAX tweeted on Sunday morning. Get our Pasadena Daily Newspaper delivered to your inbox. To free. Get all the latest Pasadena news, over 10 new stories a day, 7 days a week at 7 a.m.

