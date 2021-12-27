83 Release date on OTT Netflix and Disney Plus Hotstar platforms





The long-awaited, high-profile, big-price biopic sports film ’83, hit theaters on December 24, 2021. The film is based on the journey of the Indian cricket team who won the 1983 World Cup by beating the West Indies World Cup winner twice in the final at Lord’s England. Directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) famous Kabir Khan. 88 reviews Recently, the makers released the trailer for 83: The Film on social media platforms describing the story as “one of the greatest underdog stories in sports history.” An interesting fact about the 83 World Cup is that there is no video footage available of Kapil Dev’s unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe in the group stage game. So it’s interesting to see how the director would have filmed this scene, which all cricket fans would want to see with the whole tournament victory story of course! Ranveer Singh played the role of skipper Kapil very well, he stepped into character, the film makes you laugh, and at the same time fills you with pride, goosebumps of course. The film receives positive reviews, with each receiving praise for the perfection. Related 83 Box Office Collection and final verdict Upcoming Bollywood Movies 2021, 2022 and 2023 Featured Actor from ’83 It features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, skipper of the ’83 World Cup team

Deepika Padukone stars as Kapil’s wife as Romi Bhatia.

Pankaj Tripathi plays PR Man Singh who was the manager at the time.

Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the little master Sunil Gavaskar.

Tamil actor Jiiva stars as Krishnamachari Srikanth

Saqib Saleem plays Mohinder Amarnath

Jatin Sharma as middle-order drummer Yashpal Sharma

Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil

Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad

Nishant Dahiya is Roger Binny

Punjabi singers Harrdy Sandhu and Ammy Virk play Madan Lal and Balwinder Sandhu respectively.

Sahil Khattar plays Syed Kirmani

Adinath Kothare is Dilip Vengserkar

Dhairya Karwa and R Badree play Ravi Shastri and Sunil Valson respectively.

Boman Irani is in the role of engineer Farokh Production and theatrical release date of 83 Production of ’83 began in May 2019, most of filming was held in London, England, it ended in October 2019, since then manufacturers have rescheduled its release date several times due to of a new coronavirus. They recently officially announced that it will be released on December 24, 2021 worldwide, in 5 languages ​​in Hindi with its dubbed version in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. ’83 OTT Release Date Speaking of its digital release, the creators recently released the animated poster for the film that had the Netflix and Disney + Hotstar logo inscribed on it and hence, according to many reports as well, the post-cinema digital rights to the film have been acquired. by the two main streaming platforms Netflix and Disney + Hotstar. Thus, it is very likely that ’83 will see its premiere on digital platforms 4 weeks after its theatrical release, like earlier films like Thalaivi, Bell Bottom and others. It is funded by big names in Bollywood Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishnuvardhan Induri in association with Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, 83 Film Ltd, Vibri Media and Kabir Khan Films. Trailer The trailer is trending on all social media platforms



