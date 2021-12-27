SAG Awards predictions for movie actor: Will Smith in the lead





Since the Screen Actors Guild Awards began presenting trophies for Best Actor in a Motion Picture in 1994, each winner has received an Oscar nomination. In only one case, Benicio, the bull in “Traffic” (2000), the SAG Award winner went on to compete in the Oscar Support category instead (he also won it). Gold Derby’s 2022 SAG Awards for Film Actor forecast, the five nominees will be Will smith (“King Richard”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The power of the dog”), Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, tick … BOOM!”) And Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”). Smith’s performance as Richard williams in “King Richard” comes in first with a rating of 69/20. Smith was previously nominated for the SAG Awards for “The Pursuit of Happyness” in 2006, where he lost the film actor to the eventual Oscar winner. Whitaker Forest (“The Last King of Scotland”). In “King Richard”, Smith stars as the father of tennis superstars Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena williams (Demi Singleton). The dedicated father and self-taught tennis trainer will stop at nothing until his daughters dominate the sport. SEESaniyya Sidney, King Richard, finds out about her family with the Williams sisters drama [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

Cumberbatch’s performance as Phil Burbank in “The Power of the Dog” comes in second with a rating of 4/1. With six nominations to date, Cumberbatch is yet to claim a victory over his peers at the SAG Awards. His previous nominations include three Film Ensemble offers for “August: Osage County” (2013), “12 Years a Slave” (2013) and “The Imitation Game” (2014). The past individual names were for TV Movie / Mini Actor in “Sherlock” (2014) and “Sherlock: The Lying Detective” (2017) with Film Actor in “The Imitation Game”. In “The Power of the Dog,” Cumberbatch plays a rancher who torments the new wife (Kirsten dunst) and stepson (Kodi Smit McPhee) of his brother (Jesse plemons). Washington’s performance as Macbeth in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” comes in third with a rating of 5/1. Washington won its only SAG Award in this category for “Fences” (2016). He has been nominated six other times, including four other film actor nominations for “The Hurricane” (1999), “Training Day” (2001), “Flight” (2012) and “Roman J. Israel, Esq”. (2017). Washington was also among Film Ensemble’s names for “American Gangster” (2007) and “Fences” (2016). In “The Tragedy of Macbeth”, a Scottish lord is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland. SEEOscars 2022: The predictions for the best actor and the state of the race

Garfield’s performance as Jonathan larson in “tick, tick… BOOM! Comes in fourth place with odds of 11/2. Garfield has previously been nominated for SAG Awards for Film Ensemble in “The Social Network” (2010) and Film Actor for “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016). In “tick, tick… BOOM! Garfield portrays the actual composer as he struggles to make a name for himself under the bright lights of Broadway. Dinklage’s performance as the main character of “Cyrano” comes in fifth with a rating of 15/2. Dinklage has been a popular fixture at the SAG Awards with 16 nominations and two wins to date. Thirteen of those nominations were for “Game of Thrones”, including seven for TV Drama Ensemble and six nominations for TV Drama Actor. He won the individual actor award for the final season of the HBO series. On the cinema side, Dinklage was part of the winning ensemble of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017). He was also nominated for Film Actor and Film Ensemble for “The Station Agent” (2003). In “Cyrano”, Dinklage plays a blacksmith who helps a young man named Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) courteous Roxanne (Haley bennett) with love letters. Other potential SAG Award nominees for film actor include Leonardo DiCaprio (“Do not search”), Bradley Cooper (“Alley of nightmares”), Joaquin phoenix (“C’mon, C’mon”), Javier bardem (“Being the Ricardos”) and Adam Pilot (“House of Gucci”). Eligible cinematic performances must be released or premiered between March 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 TO PREDICTthe nominees for the SAG Awards 2022 until January 12

