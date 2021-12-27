Where the children of the Nativity! are now BGT finalists and flirt with the Hollywood star

Nativity! is one of the must-see Christmas movies – delighting us with catchy tunes and hilarious scenes with its young actors.

The original film came out 12 years ago and starred Martin Freeman as the grumpy professor Mr. Maddens, who needed a little festive cheer.

Due to its success, a sequel was released with David Tennant in 2012 titled Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger – with the return of many child stars.

Two years later, Nativity 3: Dude, where is my ass?, With Martin Clunes, before the last opus Nativity Rocks! in 2018.

All four films featured a cast of talented British actor stars including Ashley Jensen, Joanna Page, Jason Watkins, Catherine Tate, Ruth Jones.

However, the movies are really about the students at Sainte-Bernadette Elementary School, who were practically babies when the first movie hit screens.

A lot of child actors have moved on to bigger and better things since they started acting.

They impressed us on Britain’s Got Talent and one of them even started flirting with a Hollywood star when they got the chance to interview them.

While another moved away from the world of showbiz and started her own business – and many rose to fame on TikTok.

Here’s a look at what happened to the children of the First Nativity! movie.

Ben Wilby – Bob















The most memorable of all the Nativity! kids, Bob definitely stole the show with his amazing dance moves and laughs.

Everyone remembers the iconic scene where Bob started dancing in an attempt to get to Hollywood and the hilarious facial hair that was drawn across his face.

Actor Ben Wilby, now 19, has defied the odds of getting the part as doctors warn his parents may never walk or speak after brain surgery.

When he was only two years old, Ben was diagnosed with craniosynostosis and underwent a complex nine-hour operation to relieve the pressure on his brain.

Ben joined a dance school to improve his leg strength and won numerous trophies, including that of European Freestyle Champion.















The young actor was only seven years old when he knocked out the competition of 500 youngsters to star in the first film and he went on to appear in the following two sequels.

Proud mum Jill, who was deliberately silent about his health concerns when he landed his break from the big screen, said: “I didn’t want people to feel sorry for him or think he didn’t. only got a role because of what he’s been through. Ben’s success is all down… to his own hard work and abilities. “

Ben has become a patron of two charities: Clowns in the Sky, for children with brain tumors, and Stroke Information.

The talented actor was recruited by an agent and landed roles in television and in commercials in conjunction with John Bishop and Cheryl Cole.















And in 2014 the Nativity! The star chatted with Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz in an interview, then asked insolently, “I lost my number, can I have yours?”

His mother explained, “He said if he couldn’t ask her for a date, he would ask for her number instead. He’s a bit of a smoothie and likes ladies. He said he liked interviewing. Cameron because she was a lot of fun. “

He has been interviewed on This Morning and Lorraine, appeared on the 2018 Father Brown and Cuckoo TV series, and is now studying at Emil Dale Academy Drama School.

Ben has also become a Tik Tok sensation – frequently posting videos about his role in the film to 75,000 subscribers.

Cadi Mullane – Crystal















Cadi Mullane was literally the star of the show in the First Nativity! movie – as her character Crystal played the star.

The young actress was spotted by an agency looking for talkative kids who could sing and dance and filmed her scenes during the school holidays.

The Welsh star turned eight when she was on set – and one of her favorite memories is Martin Freeman singing a happy birthday to her.

Cadi, who is now 21, frequently posts pictures with her friends and boyfriend on Instagram.















She’s also become a bit of a Tik Tok star, posting videos where she discusses her time at Nativity !.

Cadi revealed that they “shot all summer vacation” and that the script was mostly improvised by the children.

Those who didn’t live in Coventry where he was filmed were able to stay together in a large hotel, which she said “was like Zac and Cody’s The Suite Life.”

Apparently, the actors no longer stay in regular contact but follow each other on social networks.

Jake Pratt – Alfie















The thorny-haired Alfie wanted the part of Joseph and had an argument with another student when he didn’t get the coveted role.

Scarborough-born actor Jake Pratt only appeared in the first film, but he had already found fame on our TV screens.

At the age of 10, Jake appeared on Britain’s Got Talent’s very first series as a comedian.

Jake auditioned for judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan and received great feedback.

His hilarious stand-up comedy routine, which ended with him singing “Life is a Cabaret” by Liza Minnelli, took him to the next round.















He was initially sent off before the live shows, but the judges made a huge U-turn and put him through at the last minute in a sensational twist.

However, his semi-final performance did not go as planned as Simon made him take off and he failed to make it to the final.

Jake continued to star on West End shows including Billy Elliot and Matilda the Musical, while also providing voiceovers for CBeebies and Disney cartoons.

The former child actor, now 25, graduated from Leeds University in 2018.

Krista Hyatt – Becky















Before taking on the role of Becky in Nativity !, the adorable Krista Hyatt reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent.

Then nine years old, Krista was part of a duo called Cheeky Monkeys with her best buddy, Charlie Dixon.

Surprisingly, Charlie was also in the film in a more minor role as a pupil of the classy rival Oakmoor school.

The couple melted the hearts of the judges when they auditioned in 2008 and were voted on to the final live by the audience.

In January 2009, they went to New York to appear on Maury Povichs Worlds Most Talented Kids on NBC.















However, in 2011, their moms revealed the sad news that the dance duo had decided to go their separate ways.

“Krista still dances but they don’t play together now,” said her mother Lisa. the Lancashire Telegraph

“She was fearless on the show but has gotten a little shy now that she’s in high school.

Krista is now studying professional dance and dyed her hair blonde, so she is drastically different from her character.

She has accumulated nearly 15,000 subscribers on TikTok and regularly talks about her time at Nativity! and BGT.

Tom McGarrity – Zack















Zack was the young hearthrob who has been compared to his namesake Zac Efron by Mr. Poppy.

He dazzled us with this amazing black shirt and long blue tie combo.

Actor Tom McGarrity has continued to perform, traveling the world on cruise ships and performing with Mirage Shows.

The Nativity ! The star took part in pantomime shows, deck parties and had a lot of fun on many beaches.















Tom has sailed most of the world from Australia to South Africa for the past few years but is now back with his family in the UK.

Now 27, the actor also recently made a season at Birchington Vale Holiday Park in Kent.

If he continues, he could truly become the next Zac Efron.

Sydney Isitt-Ager – Sadie

Sadie was the terrified little girl who had a very moving heart to heart with Martin Freeman’s Mr Maddens about stage fright.

While Sadie felt too shy to star on the show, it’s a very different story for actress Sydney Isitt-Ager.

Nativity! was definitely a family film as Sydney is the daughter of Debbie Isitt, who wrote and directed all four films.

Sydney, who is now 22, is from Coventry, where the films are set, and now trains at the Laine Theater Arts.

She recently starred in her school’s version of Legally Blonde as Paulette – with mum Debbie calling her “fabulous and funny as hell” on social media.

Sydney also started her own beauty business, selling eyelash extensions and makeup.

The actress is doing very well for herself as she has a huge Instagram and TikTok account and has a separate jewelry business.

