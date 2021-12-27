Bollywood 2021: A radical change in cinema

2021 has not been another year for Hindi cinema. Not even like 2020, which ended on a desperate note as movies that couldn’t afford to wait, were bound to be released on OTT.

The highest peaks of 2021 were easily Sooryavanshi in theaters (it was approaching Rs. 200 crore with 50 percent occupancy in four Indian states!) and Shershaah on OTT (Amazon Prime Video won this winner). Films that made modest business in theaters included The lower end of the bell and to a small extent Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. High profile hits that actually underperformed included Antim: The Final Truth and Tadap.

And, surprisingly, for a Christmas outing (the season that gave us Welcome, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, PK, Tiger Zinda Hai and Simmba among other gigantic hits!), 83, revolving around India’s other massive obsession besides cricket, also doesn’t have the expected numbers.

The biggest disaster of the year was Bhuj: the pride of India, the Ajay Devgn-Sonakshi Sinha-Sanjay Dutt monster who tried to tell the incredible story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. It was released on Disney + Hotstar.

Other major calamities were Sardar oudham (the Udham Singh biopic) which was heartfelt but too long and boring, and released on Amazon), Satyameva Jayate 2 (which was a disaster in every way and was a big screen release), Bunty Aur Babli 2 and RadheYour most wanted Bhai, which showed that Salman Khan needed to reinvent himself if he was to maintain his stardom. It was released during Eid in two cinemas across the country (!!), and with paid views on Zeeplex, the Zees channel.

Sure, Jersey will be released on the last day of the year and we keep an open mind for this remake of a proven Southern hit.

On the OTT platform, Mimi does quite well. This adaptation of the winner of the National Marathi Prize Mala Aai Vyaychaya (I want to be a mother) avoided the melodrama in the original, made it lighter, and changed the story. It was a winner on Netflix.

OTT (Over-the-top) streaming platforms, which normally acquire the streaming rights for theatrical releases later, have now become a double-edged sword. On the one hand, this guarantees a certain minimum profit to the producers and no one can refute the claims of success or success with precision. This prevents filmmakers from wasting their invested money while expanding their market to 100 or more countries.

But on the other hand, it serves as a trash can for projects that shouldn’t have been done at all in the first place, like (in 2021), cinematic excesses like horror movies. Roohi and Chhorii, the unbelievable atrociousness Haseen Dillruba, tasteless State of siege and the poor Dhamakaall of them worse than the next!

A positive point, however, was that it served to free up deserving tariffs that would have been too niche and therefore commercially unacceptable in terms of investing in movie tickets, especially during the pandemic.

The price which thus deserved a watch included Pagged (on a new widow asserting herself), Hum Do Hamaare Do (where a young person without a family adopts parents!), Rashmi rocket (which seemed like a normal sports saga but was a hard-hitting social post-interval), Bob biswas (a rather captivating spin-off of the ace 2012 Kahaani), Tribanga (a high-tension cauldron of dysfunctional family emotions) and Shaadisthan (a new look at gender equality). These films come highly recommended for those who missed one, although some of them don’t have a traditional face value.

Finally, Atrangi Re lived up to its title (Atrangi means strange or weird).

Excellence almost

Regardless of commercial performance, however, I would personally rate these six alphabetically ranked films as the best films of the past year.

The lower end of the bell (Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari / With Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi)

It was the incisive saga of a 1980s counterterrorism operation that spanned India and Dubai. The highlight was the screenplay which incorporated true stories from several of these operations in the 1980s, the reproduction of Dubai Airport and its surroundings in Scotland (where the film was filmed during the first lockdown) and, well sure, one last twist in the last frame. .

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (Abhishek Kapoor / Ayushmann Khurrana & Vaani Kapoor)

What seemed like a routine romantic comedy morphed into a bold story about how a man undergoes gender reassignment surgery to a woman and fights society for love. Vaani Kapoor was outstanding in the lead role, and Khurrana excelled as well.

83 (Kabir Khan / Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone)

A saga involving Indians making cricket history, the highlights of the film were the performances of cricketers directed by Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, and the simple lines that dotted the storyline as much as the way cricket and the emotions unfolded.

Rashmi rocket (Akarsh Khurana / Taapsee Pannu & Priyanshu Painyuli)

A routine sports story, although fictional, took on new meaning as the protagonist (Taapsee Pannu’s remarkable tour) did everything to tackle gender inequality in the field of Indian athletes.

Shershaah (Vishnu Varadhan / Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani)

Few biographical films in Hindi cinema have been as thrilling as this one about Captain Vikram Batra, the glorious martyr of the Kargil conflict. Malhotra achieved what a streak of good performances earlier failed to become a star for him! Without doubt the best film made of the year.

Sooryavanshi (Rohit Shetty / Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn & Ranveer Singh)

Also highlighting the power of a multi-hero movie that audiences lacked after the early 2000s, it was a Diwali firecracker that exploded in the bo. It also showed how big screen viewing would now be for the public.entertainment had to be good value for money.

Six best male performances

Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, Ayushmann Khurrana in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ranveer Singh in 83, like Siddharth Malhotra Shershaah, Vicky Kaushal as Sardar oudham and Pankaj Tripathi in Kaagaz led the list.

Six best female performances

Kajol in Tribhanga, Kangana Ranaut in Thalaïvi, Kriti Sanon in Mimi, Sharvari in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Taapsee Pannu as Rashmi rocket and Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui were the toppers.

Six best character artists

Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre, Ashutosh Rana in Pagged, Chandan Roy Sanyal in Sanak, Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson, Raj Arjun in Thalaïvi and Ratna Pathak Shah in Hum Do Hamaare Do is in the top six. A close finalist was Paresh Rawal in Hum Do Hamaare Do.

To sum up, 2021 has seen a drastic change in cinema, thanks to the combination of blockages with the OTT. It ushered in an unchanging future where theatrical viewing will be for a specific type of movie that justifies the big budget spent on the latest Dolby sound and extraordinary visuals. Niche movies can be watched, at times, at home, thank you.