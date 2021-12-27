Celebrity birthdays for the week of January 2-8: January 2: TV host Jack Hanna (Jack Hannas Into the Wild) is…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of January 2-8:

January 2: TV host Jack Hanna (Jack Hannas Into the Wild) is 74 years old. Actress Wendy Phillips (I Am Sam) is 70 years old. Actress Cynthia Sikes (St. Elsewhere) is 68 years old. Actress Gabrielle Carteris (Beverly Hills, 90210) is 61. Actress Tia Carrere is 55. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 54 years old. Model Christy Turlington is 53 years old. Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry (Broadways Hamilton) is 51 years old. Actor Taye Diggs (The Best Man, How Stella Got Her Groove Back) is 51 years old. Hoobastank singer Doug Robb is 47 years old. Actor Dax Shepard (Parenthood) is 47 years old. OAR saxophonist-guitarist Jerry DePizzo Jr. is 43 years old. Immature and IMX singer Kelton Kessee is 41 years old. Capital Cities musician Ryan Merchant is 41 years old. Actor Kate Bosworth is 39 years old. Actor Anthony Carrigan (Barry, Gotham) is 39 years old. The musician Trombone Shorty is 36 years old. Singer Bryson Tiller is 29 years old.

January 3: actor Dabney Coleman is 90 years old. Singer-songwriter Van Dyke Parks is 79 years old. Singer Stephen Stills is 77 years old. Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones is 76 years old. Actor Victoria Principal is 72 years old. Actor Mel Gibson is 66 years old. Actor Shannon Sturges (Port Charles) is 54 years old. Jazz saxophonist James Carter is 53 years old. Contemporary Christian singer Nichole Nordeman is 50 years old. Daft Punk musician Thomas Bangalter is 47 years old. Actor Jason Marsden (Ally McBeal) is 47 years old. Actor Danica McKellar (The Wonder Years) is 47 years old. 47. Actor Nicholas Gonzalez (The OC) is 46 years old. American Idol singer and former contestant Kimberley Locke is 44 years old. Actor Kate Levering (Drop Dead Diva) is 43 years old. Actor Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) is 37 years old. Drummer Mark Pontius (Foster the People) is 37 years old. R-and-B singer Lloyd is 36 years old. Hot Chelle Rae guitarist Nash Overstreet is 36 years old. Actress Florence Pugh (Little Women) is 26.

January 4: Actress Barbara Rush (Peyton Place) is 95. Actor Dyan Cannon is 83 years old. Country singer Kathy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 67 years old. New Order (and Joy Division) guitarist Bernard Sumner is 66 years old. Actress Ann Magnuson (Anything But Love) is 66 years old. Country singer Patty Loveless is 65. Actor Julian Sands (24) is 64. REM singer Michael Stipe is 62 years old. Actor Dave Foley (NewsRadio, Kids in the Hall) is 59. Actor Dot Jones (Glee) is 58 years old. Actor Rick Hearst (The Bold and the Beautiful) is 57 years old. Former Pogues singer Cait ORiordan is 57 years old. Actress Julia Ormond is 57 years old. Country singer Deana Carter is 56 years old. Crash Test Dummies harmonica player Benjamin Darvill is 55 years old. Actor Josh Stamerg (The Affair, Drop Dead Diva) is 52 years old. Actor Jeremy Licht (Valerie) is 51 years old. Actor Damon Gupton (Empire) is 49 years old. Actor Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends) is 47 years old. Actor DArcy Carden (The Good Place) is 42 years old. Underoath singer Spencer Chamberlain is 39 years old. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi (House, Steven Universe) is 36 years old.

January 5: Actor Robert Duvall is 91 years old. The Seekers singer-bassist Athol Guy is 82 years old. Former talk show host Charlie Rose is 80 years old. Actress Diane Keaton is 76 years old. Actor Ted Lange (The Love Boat) is 74 years old. Kool and the Gang drummer George Funky Brown is 73 years old. Blondie guitarist Chris Stein is 72 years old. Actor Pamela Sue Martin (The Poseidon Adventure, Dynasty) is 69 years old. Actor Clancy Brown (Highlander, SpongeBob SquarePants) is 63 years old. Actor Suzy Amis (Titanic) is 60. Actor Ricky Paull Goldin (All My Children, Guiding Light) is 57. Actor Vinnie Jones (TVs Deception, X-Men Movies: The Last Stand) is 57 years old. Thresher Kate Schellenbach (Luscious Jackson) is 56 years old. Actor Joe Flanigan (Stargate Atlantis, Sisters) is 55 years old. Dancer and talk show host Carrie Ann Inaba (The Talk, Dancing with the Stars) is 54 years old. Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen is 54 years old. Singer Marilyn Manson is 53 years old. Actor Shea Whigham (Fast and Furious 6, Boardwalk Empire) is 53 years old. Actor Derek Cecil (House of Cards, Treme) is 49 years old. Actress and comedian Jessica C haffin (Man with a Plan) is 48 years old. Actor Bradley Cooper is 47 years old. The actor January Jones (Mad Men) is 43 years old. Actor Brooklyn Sudano (My Wife and Kids) is 41 years old. Actor Franz Drameh (DCs Legends of Tomorrow) is 29 years old.

January 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 73 years old. Fabulous Thunderbirds singer Kim Wilson is 71 years old. Country singer Jett Williams is 69 years old. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean) is 67 years old. Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 63 years old. Chef Nigella Lawson is 62 years old. BLACKstreet singer Eric Williams is 62 years old. Actor Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) is 53 years old. TV personality Julie Chen is 52 years old. Actor Danny Pintauro (Whos The Boss) is 46 years old. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (Babel) is 41 years old. Actor Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, The Theory of Everything) is 40 years old. Actress Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) is 38. Actress Diona Reasonover (NCIS) is 38. Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner is 36 years old.

January 7: Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone magazine, is 76 years old. Singer Kenny Loggins is 74 years old. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 73 years old. Actor Erin Gray (Silver Spoons, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century) is 72 years old. Actor Sammo Hung (Martial Law) is 70 years old. Actor David Caruso is 66 years old. TV presenter Katie Couric is 65. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 63 years old. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Gos) is 63 years old. Actor David Marciano (Homeland, The Shield) is 62. Actor Hallie Todd (Lizzie McGuire) is 60 years old. Actor Nicolas Cage is 58 years old. Five For Fighting singer John Ondrasik is 57 years old. Actor Rex Lee (Entourage) is 53 years old. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug (Cool Runnings, Cosby) is 52 years old. Actor Kevin Rahm (Desperate Housewives, Judging Amy) is 51 years old. Actor Jeremy Renner (The Avengers, The Bourne Legacy) is 51 years old. Big and Rich country singer John Rich is 48 years old. Actor Reggie Austin (Agent Carter, Pretty Little Liars) is 43. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 43. Actress Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead) is 40 years old. Actor Brett Dalton (Marvel’s Agents of Shield) is 39 years old. Actor Robert Richard (One on One) is 39 years old. Actor Lyndsy Fonseca (Marvels Agent Carter, Nikita) is 35 years old. Actor Liam Aiken (Lemony Snicket) is 32 years old. Actor Camryn Grimes (The Young and the Restless) is 32 years old. Actor Marcus Scribner (blackish) is 22 years old.

January 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch (F Troop) is 99 years old. Former Sunday Morning host Charles Osgood is 89 years old. Singer Shirley Bassey is 85 years old. Game show host Bob Eubanks (The Newlywed Game) is 84 years old. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 82 years old. Little Anthony and the Imperials singer Anthony Gourdine is 81 years old. Actress Yvette Mimieux (The Time Machine, Where the Boys Are) is 80 years old. The Marvelettes singer Juanita Cowart Motley is 78 years old. Actress Kathleen Noone (Knots Landing) is 77. The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger is 76. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris (Desperate Housewives) is 67 years old. Actor Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us) is 65. 57. Actress Maria Pitillo (Providence) is 56 years old. Fuel bassist Jeff Abercrombie is 53 years old. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 49 years old. Rilo Kiley’s singer-actress Jenny Lewis is 46 years old. Actress Amber Benson (Buffy The Vampire Slayer) is 45 years old. Actor Gaby Hoffman (Sleepless in Seattle, Field of Dreams) is 40 years old. Gym Class Heroes guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo is 39 years old. Actress Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is 35 years old.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.