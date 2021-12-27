3 totally unexpected events in 2021 that could reshape Hollywood for years

The year was marked by huge news shocks with the end of Time’s Up, the suspension of the Golden Globes and the filming of Rust.

Still, a lot has happened in the entertainment world, some of it quite shocking. Here’s my recap of the things we should expect to remember from this weird and uncertain year.

Clockwise from top left: Time’s Up board members Shonda Rhimes, Eva Longoria, Katie McGrath and Hilary Rosen (Photos by Getty Images)

Time is up imploded.

I still can’t believe this happened. The star-studded and politically prestigious organization that emerged as a result of the #MeToo movement imploded, virtually overnight.

The group’s creation in 2018 – led by Hollywood figures including showrunner Shonda Rhimes, producer Katie McGrath, actress Eva Longoria and others – was an incredibly important show of force by famous women on behalf of victims of sexual harassment and assault of all classes. and the background, and one of the most powerful movements outside of politics to perform on behalf of women in decades.

But the group’s first CEO had to resign after revelations his son may have had sexual misconduct in his past. Then a new team arrived with seemingly impeccable credentials: Tina Tchen and Roberta Kaplan had Democratic Party pedigrees and lives of legal work and activism. But they were forced to resign at the end of the summer after it was revealed that they had advised then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to his own scandal. sexual misconduct.

As I wrote in September: with the resignation of almost the entire board, including showrunner Shonda Rimes, producer Katie McGrath, lawyer Nina Shaw, actress Eva Longoria and influencer Politician Hilary Rosen, the idea that a group of powerful Hollywood women, united in their goal of protecting women of all walks of life from a pervasive culture of sexual predation, has died.

It might sound extreme at the time, but it was right. The global leadership group was dissolved with a simple email and effectively disappeared, much to the dismay of activists around the world. (One wonders how Time’s Up could have been exploited in the name of the assault on abortion rights.)

HFPA leaders Meher Tatna, Ali Sar and Helen Hoehne at the 2021 ceremony (NBC)

2. Golden Globes bowed to calls for reform.

Before this year, I would have said that any major reform of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association would happen when the pigs fly. I mean, the band’s shortcomings had been an open secret in Hollywood for decades. I have probably personally written a dozen stories over the past 20 years about the history of Golden Globe voter corruption, bad behavior, internal struggles, personal deals, slaps in the back, gossip. , their insularity – as well as their blatant lack of diversity and transparency. . (This in the Washington Post in 1996; this in 2005 in the New York Times; an op-ed in The LA Times in 2008 in which I wrote, “The Globes have long been the entertainment industry’s dirty little secret. At the heart of the scam is the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., The small group of foreign entertainment journalists, and I generously use each of these terms whose votes determine the winners. And of course on TheWrap about the sexual harassment here and the lack of diversity here. Did I miss anything from that small group of near-journalists that Hollywood loved as their favorite awards marketing tool?)

It was a survey piece by The LA Times which resurfaced this report and put it forward with a focus on the absence of a single black member that sparked such a massive outcry that the group finally publicly admitted their need to change. What he said on the 2021 telecast, nothing less.

But it seemed too little too late. Longtime broadcast partner NBC expressed “Casablanca” -like shock at the problems within the HFPA and canceled on 2022 Pin up. It was a necessary concession to reality after a group of 70 powerful Hollywood publicists rallied together for a boycott by their clients, industry stars, of any HFPA press conferences or other events unless significant reforms are instituted.

It is not at all clear that the HFPA has changed, despite the addition of 21 new members, including people of color. Self-operation reports continue. Two members resigned out of disgust. And the latest ugly twist was that the owner of the company that produces the Golden Globes, MRCs Todd Boehly, had suddenly taken over as the nonprofit group. He would love to do away with all these problems and put his awards ceremony back on the air by privatizing the group. For now, this appears to be a non-starter. We will see.

A candlelight vigil for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Photo by Sam Wasson / Getty Images)

3. Alec Baldwin shot someone on a set.

I know he didn’t do it on purpose. It was a tragic accident. But the reality is that Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a live bullet during a rehearsal for the indie western “Rust”. This fact is still hard to write down and hard to believe.

“We need help,” Mamie Mitchell, a distraught script supervisor, told the operator of 911, according to the transcript, moments after director Joel Souza staggered and Hutchins collapsed to the ground. “Our director and our cameraman were shot! (Mitchell then sued Baldwin and the other producers for negligence.)

A million fingers were pointed in all directions after the tragedy, including against the gunsmith, the producers, the first assistant director and of course Baldwin himself, who was both the producer of the film and the actor who shot. the fatal blow. The star attempted to settle the matter by telling ABC News someone was responsible, but it sure wasn’t him.

Here’s the truth: The industry hasn’t recovered from this shocking event, and maybe not anytime soon. It is not just the tight-knit community below the line of crew members who are deeply traumatized by this tragedy. It’s everyone in independent cinema, many of whom knew Hutchins and recognized her as an emerging talent. And the entire entertainment world is affected, as a debate rages on safety on set, including calls to permanently ban all real guns from sets.

No right answer resonates in this tragedy. But the ripple effects will be felt for years to come.

A lot of other big things happened in 2021, including the fact that Cancel Culture just got uglier.

#MeToo kind of meddled in the cancellation, so stars like Marilyn Manson and Armie Hammer accused of sexual assault and worse (cannibalism counts as worse, sorry) were left out of work plans. Shia LaBeouf was sued by his former girlfriend Twigs for sexual abuse. Chris Noth was charged with rape when a new spinoff series of “Sex and the City” appeared on HBO – and he was immediately dropped by his agency as well as by CBS’s “The Equalizer”. (All three men denied doing any wrongdoing.) The count went up.

Another strain of Cancel Culture has happened: Ellen DeGeneres, who announced the end of her daytime show after reports emerged of a toxic work culture. Sharon Osbourne was fired from “The Talk” after engaging in a racialized debate with her co-host Sheryl Underwood. The momentum of these cultural clashes does not seem to be fading.

Oh yes, and the speed of the critical reporting fallout continued to accelerate as Carlos Watson’s Ozy Media vanished within a week.

It’s my turn for 2021. I’m exhausted and glad it’s over. Do.