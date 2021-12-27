What Disney’s Bob Iger thinks about the future of movie theaters

The question the industry faces, argues Iger, is not whether people will continue to enjoy the experience of going to theaters, but rather how big the market will settle.

“It’s real versus digital, versus virtual. I’m not suggesting that digital / virtual isn’t going to develop,” Iger recently told CNBC’s David Faber in an interview ahead of his Disney presidency ending on December 31. . But he added, “People love to hang out. It doesn’t go away. They love to experience things in physical form.”

Bob Iger, former Disney CEO and past president, recently told CNBC he had “very, very strong” beliefs about it all. Put simply, he doesn’t see the human need to experience real-world things go away, but there will likely be less overall cinema attendance, and fewer theatrical releases and shorter windows.

What’s the best read on the future of the movie experience in light of Covid and the greater migration to home viewing?

The volume and value of home streaming services will continue to put pressure on the box office numbers. And competition for home entertainment means more volume is coming, an issue Disney + is currently facing.

“There is just more to watch at home,” Iger said.

And the prices, whether it’s a subscription to Netflix or Disney + or Hulu, or some of the competition, are all what Iger says continues to be good deals. “You get a lot of quality, a lot of volume for a relatively cheap price,” he said.

This combination is of particular concern to the theater industry at this time due to the cost of a movie ticket in an era of rising prices and budgets for films like “West Side Story” which cost $ 100 million. .

“It is becoming more and more of a problem for people, especially in times of inflation that we are experiencing,” Iger said. “When you compare the cost of going to the movies with the cost of staying home and watching a subscription service, I think it starts to get … a little too much … it starts to get too high . “

Iger said he doesn’t have a firm answer regarding Spielberg’s poor performance in theaters, even with good reviews, but these pressures need to be taken into account. “We did a great job of marketing,” he said in an interview with CNBC ahead of the last Christmas weekend box office results. “Cost can be an issue. Maybe what we see in ‘West Side Story’ is exactly what I talked about, that is, you have more competition at home, we have a cost factor, and you’ve had Covid. We’ll see. “

Some tech experts, such as Kara Swisher, have been calling for the death of the movie industry for quite some time, and especially since AT & T’s Warner Media pandemic-triggered decision to put new releases on HBO Max.

Iger, however, says that if he still ran a film business, he wouldn’t recommend dropping theatrical releases. Global big-screen exit strategies need to be designed with shorter cinema windows, but he maintained, “there is some value in that.”

“Migrating completely away from the big screen experience wouldn’t be something I would necessarily recommend. But you know, it won’t be my decision,” said the incumbent Disney president.

Iger still believes the concept of a global release date has power. “The world goes to the movies, experiences larger-than-life characters on this big screen, with other people,” he said. “I think there’s something very, very powerful about it that probably has an impact, that has an impact, not likely, on how it resonates.”

But the technology allowing studios to make cinematic-quality television is another factor that will tip the balance between the home experience and the movie theater, with nearly half a century between the release of the first movie “Star Wars “,” A New Hope “and” The Mandalorian “on Disney +. The growing stature of the small screen is not a new phenomenon, Iger said, citing the success of HBO’s “The Sopranos”. But the scale of the home experience is increasing and becoming more comprehensive. “Just look at some of the most powerful shows that have been on Netflix. The most recent would be ‘Squid Game’, for example. You know, it really resonates globally,” Iger said.

“There’s also something to be said for a series that takes place multiple times in any given year over multiple years. The Mandalorian barely existed, at least in the film’s narrative,” Iger said. “It was pretty telling for us. There weren’t a lot of followers back then, and it blew up,” he said.

Disney + is now releasing a new series centered around another Mandalorian who played a small but influential role in the original Star Wars films, Boba Fett.