Front Range live entertainment continues as omicron variant spreads statewide – Boulder Daily Camera

As COVID cases increase, more and more live entertainment events are once again on hold across the country.

From legendary Radio City Rockettes canceling Christmas Spectacular shows to Broadway productions stopping after cast and crew members tested positive, the alarm over the omicron variant dimmed the stage lights in The Big Apple.

Denver is also seeing events come to an end, from plays to music festivals.

Colorado public health officials said on Dec. 22 that Denver and mountain resort communities were seeing the biggest increases in new infections. However, data released on Dec. 24 shows the omicron variant in Boulder County has risen to eight out of 67 positive cases in the state. Denver had 24 cases as of Dec. 24, according to CDPHE data.

Every Tuesday and Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updates its worrying data variants on his dashboard.

This fall, some performers such as Dispatch, Saint Motel and Billy Prine withdrew from scheduled concerts at the Boulder Theater due to the growing spread of COVID.

But most venues remain open under new guidelines, of course, and tickets are still being sold and bought.

The Boulder Theater and Fox Theater currently require proof of vaccination, said Cheryl Liguori, CEO of Z2 Entertainment, Colorado’s largest independent live music promotion and entertainment company that also operates the Aggie Theater in Fort Collins. We strongly encourage the wearing of a mask between eating and / or drinking during our shows even if this is not currently mandatory since we are a Approved vaccine verification location.

New Years Eve, dream-pop synth-rock group Crumb and jazzy hip-hop soul group Ramakhandra to perform at the Boulder Theater.

Also on New Years Eve, the Boulder’s Fox Theater will host a pioneering electronic music group The Crystal Method and Dutch-based DJ Godlazer.

The northern Colorado location of Aggie Theater Z2 which also requires proof of vaccination will launch a NYE Show with Head for the Hills, Wood Belly and Hanna Doreen.

Our staff are always required to mask themselves when working at our sites, Liguori said. We anticipate that over the next few months some artists will cancel their tours due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

As new shows are announced across the Front Range, there still seems to be a looming sense that everything could be gone and virtual options could once again become the new normal.

I regard omicron as a threat to all of us and therefore to the live performance industry, said Dechen’s Falcon, singer-songwriter from Lyon. It’s worrying when you consider performing live. I have been vaccinated and boosted, so I feel as protected as possible. I hide inside and in the crowd. Having said that, it can certainly be a deterrent for concert goers as well as artists, hurting our business and our livelihoods.

The widespread arrival of vaccines and the ease of access to receive them in early 2021 has given artists a sense of hope to perform again at in-person events, but some fear the sporadic postponement of events. live is a preview of what’s to come.

Winter has officially arrived as well, and cooler temperatures and potential snowstorms aren’t always conducive to outdoor events.

I’m definitely seeing shows that are canceled or postponed to a later date, Hawk said.

On February 5, Hawk is scheduled to play Winter Walkabout Music Showcase, a one-day musical event where participants jump from location to location in downtown Longmont.

The new 2022 installment comes after the event took a year’s hiatus due to COVID.

I hope it goes as planned, said Hawk. I wish everyone a happy new year and a safe 2022. We can get through this together.

The Midwinter Bluegrass Festival at the Northglenn Ramada Plaza, scheduled for February 14-16, was canceled by organizers this month.

“We are also not convinced that we could safely organize an indoor picking festival,” the festival organizers written on the site. “Rather than risking people’s health, we made the difficult decision to cancel and go another year without coming together as a community. “

New variant or not, ticket sales show that there is always a strong desire to see live music. It is obvious that the fans want to support the local musicians and the professionals who work hard to put together indoor productions as safely and responsibly as possible.

Ticket sales were strong for our December show with Taylor Shae, said Tim Gulsrud, executive producer of Soundpost Sessions a series of local and intimate music. We present our shows at Longmont Public Media, which has been a verified facility for Boulder County vaccines since early October.

The Soundpost Sessions hosted local favorites Foxfeather in November and other artists including Sturtz, Alexa Wildish, Pamela Machala, Thomas Lafond, Many Mountains, Monica Marie LaBonte and Taylor Sims have taken to the stage throughout the series.

We heard several appreciative comments from audience members for presenting live music in this setting, Gulsrud said.

On January 8, Soundpost Sessions is offering a live Big Richard show reserved for an all-female bluegrass supergroup with powerful singer Bonnie Sims, Eve Panning, Emma Rose and Joy Adams.

Attendees can expect fantastic music and great sound in our listening room, said Gulsrud. The overall goal of our concert series is to present intimate listening experiences without the noise of the bar and the distractions of other music venues. Advance tickets are on sale on Eventbrite and all attendees should remember to bring proof of vaccination to enter Longmont Public Media.

For now, Gulsrud and his crew will continue to schedule future sessions for as long as they can.

We currently have no plans to change our approach to live performances, Gulsrud said. We do one show per month, the capacity is already limited to around 50 people and all performers and spectators are fully vaccinated. However, if Boulder County’s regulations change, we will of course do a reassessment.

The Dairy Arts Center has always attracted visitors looking for a diverse range of entertainment, whether it’s a live theater, a comedy showcase, an independent film screening or a captivating art exhibition.

The Dairy has a mix of programming that we produce and programs that are produced by other organizations that rent our theaters, said Melissa Fathman, executive director of the Dairy Arts Center. All dairy programs and most of our tenant customers now require proof of vaccination in addition to the mask.

After a two-year hiatus linked to the coronavirus, Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance had its first production at the Dairy Arts Center earlier in December, where masked dancers wowed a smaller audience.

Boulder Opera House Also returned to the center for a children’s production of Lenfant and the Spells this month.

A few customers who specialize in family programs are opting for masks and remote seats without a vaccination requirement, Fathman said.

Some Events to come which are still on the calendar include magician Hayden Childress on January 7, a multimedia storytelling event Let Me Tell You Where Im Really From that features tales of immigrants, first-generation Americans and Indigenous people on January 8 and the funk band Miss Mojo on January 14th.

At this time, we have no plans to cancel any events, Fathman said. At the same time, we continue to follow the most recent guidelines from the CDC and our local health department regarding indoor event safety and are ready to make any necessary changes if advised.