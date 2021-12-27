Lee Yoo Bi dismisses BTS Jungkook release rumors; Julia Roberts’ swimsuit pics go viral and more





BTS and Y-Bloom agencies were very quick to end rumors that the actress is dating Jungkook, Lee Yoo Bi, of Yumis Cells fame. The rumors started after a random Korean YouTuber made a video about how they were doing Lovestagram and similar stuff. Big Hit Music said legal action will be taken against the malicious rumors about the Bangtan Boys. On the other hand, Julia Roberts has proven that she will be a forever crush by wearing a pink monokini on the beaches of Sydney. Tom Holland-Zendaya fans are having fun with the memes after the star liked a post saying short men enjoy sex more. Read for more details Also Read – BTS: BigHit and Y-Bloom Dating Rumors SLAM Jungkook-Lee Yoo Bi; The ARMY goes wild with memes see tweets Is BTS Jungkook dating Yumi’s Cells actress Lee Yoo Bi?

BTS fans woke up to learn that Yumi’s Cells actress Lee Yoo Bi had denied dating Jungkook. Well a YouTuber made a video saying the two have been secretly seeing each other for a while now. The content creator made reference to identical bracelets and to Lovestagram, which have similar posts. The person also said that Lee’s sister Yoo Bi and Jungkook’s older brother followed each other on social media. Well, the actress’ agency has denied rumors that she does not know the Euphoria singer personally. She seems to be laughing at the gossip circulating on social media. It seems Big Hit Music and its agency have rejected the gossip, the former warning against malicious gossip against the Bangtan Boys. It seems the only member Lee Yoo Bi knows is SUGA, but she had met him personally a long time ago. Also Read – Pushpa Box Office Collection Day 10: Allu Arjun Star Soars Into Hindi Belt; continues to compete with hard 83 Read more: BTS: BigHit and Y-Bloom Dating Rumors SLAM Jungkook-Lee Yoo Bi; The ARMY goes wild with memes see tweets Also Read – BTS: Suga posts for the first time after testing positive for COVID-19; share health update Julia Roberts’ swimsuit photos in Australia go viral

Photos of the Sydney beach actress in a neon pink monokini are going viral. Julia Roberts, 54, was absolutely gorgeous. She is there for the filming of Ticket To Paradise. The actress was there with her husband, Tom Moder and their three children. Her co-star in the film is her good friend, George Clooney. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland loves racy items

Spider-Man No Way Home actor Tom Holland liked an article that says short men like more sex. It sparked a lot of conversations. As we know, he’s been dating his co-star Zendaya for two years. He is a few centimeters shorter than her. The actor has often been asked about the height difference. The other news is that India is celebrating BTS’s Kim Taehyung’s birthday in style in cities like Kolkata and Delhi. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/trending-hollywood-news-today-december-27-2021-lee-yoo-bi-dismisses-rumours-of-dating-bts-jungkook-julia-roberts-swimsuit-pics-go-viral-and-more-1977381/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos