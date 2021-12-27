Shelby teenage trumpeter one of the states best young musicians – Daily Tribune





Whether musicians grew up through hard work or born with natural performance abilities remains a debate, but 17-year-old trumpeter Andy Lasceski suggests that both are possible. Lasceski, who attends Utica High School and is involved in marching, wind and jazz band schools, is a gifted trumpeter who received many accolades throughout his brief musical career. Recently, Lasceski was selected to perform with the All-State Honors group of the Michigan State Band and Orchestra Association (MSBOA). An average of 2,000 students audition each year for one of the 400 seats in one of the five All-State ensembles. Lasceski is the only community school student in Utica to reach statewide in 2021, and one of the few to have been selected five out of six consecutive years. In 2018, at the age of 13, Lasceski performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City as part of the Middle School Honors Performance Series. He performed a solo in a song called American Barn Dance and secured a second president position at the event. It was cool to be with the best of the best players around the world, he says. Alongside world-class ensembles and his fellow musicians from Utica High School, Lasceski performs with Zenith Brass and the Oakland Youth Orchestra. He has also received numerous honors in performances judged MSBOA Solo and Ensemble. Lasceskis first performed in kindergarten, when he wowed students and staff at St. Lawrence Elementary School with his drum solo during a world-wide talent show. school. His father, Richard, plays the drums and introduced young Andy to the instrument. He immediately excelled. He has a natural talent, says his mother, Amy. He is self-taught. He played a full set of drums when he was only 4 years old. Soon after, Lasceski decided he wanted to try another instrument, so his parents bought him a trumpet for a Christmas present in 2015. He signed up for private lessons and was soon invited to play with it. older students in the group because the lessons were appropriate for his age. were too simple for his abilities. Today Lasceski is one of Utica High School’s most honored musicians, having won the first chair with each group. After graduating in 2022, Lasceski plans to attend Grand Valley State University, where he hopes to major in musical performance. He says he would like to join an orchestra. It’s great that he’s following his dream, says Amy Lasceski. When he’s not busy with his trumpet or lessons, Lasceski is learning to play the piano. He enjoys attending monster truck shows as much as playing, his mother says. He has a collection of 600 monster trucks and regularly attends Monster Jam shows. It’s her only other thing Monster Jams, says Amy Lasceski, laughing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailytribune.com/2021/12/27/shelby-teen-trumpeter-one-of-states-best-young-musicians/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos