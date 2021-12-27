Harvey Evans, original actor on ‘West Side Story’ show, has died at age 80

Harvey Evans was well known as an actor, singer and dancer and played key roles in well known Broadway musicals including West Side Story Anyone Can Whistle,Gypsy and more. The famous artist breathed his last at the age of 80 and died on Christmas Eve, December 24. He died at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood and several fans and supporters mourned his loss on social media.

Lawrence Leritz, a friend and Broadway actor alongside Harvey Evans, told Billboard that the late star died at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood. and always had a smile on his face ”.

The actor has been a part of several timeless series and has taken on a role in Anyone Can Whistle alongside Angela Lansbury. He was however well known for his role as Barnaby in Hello, Dolly! In an interview with Playbillin 2007, the actor mentioned that he felt like he had an angel on his shoulder, which guided him to the “best shows of the golden years of Broadway”. He also mentioned that there had been times when he wasn’t in lead roles in musicals, but mentioned that it was “wonderful to be a part of this community” anyway. The actor took on his first role and entered the industry with New Girl in Town, in which he starred opposite Gwen Verdon. His best-known works of art includeSunset Boulevard, Enchanted, The Scarlet Pimpernel, West Side Story and much more.

Several fans took to Twitter and mourned the death of the star, including actor Tony Yazbeck. He called him “kindness personified” and mentioned that he would be sadly missed. He wrote: “It’s really hard to express what Harvey Evans meant to me. He was cuteness embodied. So funny and encouraging. He came to every show I’ve ever done and inspired me to. Continue! A true triple threat whose heart was as big as his incredible career. Damn, I’ll miss you Harvey! ” Another fan mentioned that they considered themselves “lucky” to have seen Harvey Evans on stage in person. Actor Harvey Fierstein called Evans a “pillar of Broadway” as he mourned his loss.

Really hard to express what Harvey Evans meant to me. He was kindness embodied. So funny and encouraging. He has come to every show I have ever done and inspired me to keep going! A true triple threat whose heart was as big as his incredible career. Damn I’m gonna miss you Harvey! Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) December 25, 2021

I have had the good fortune to see Harvey on stage several times. He was a wonderful man, a mentor to many and an extraordinary performer. TEAR Arthur Makar (@ArthurMakar) December 25, 2021

Heartbreaking news – Broadway mainstay Harvey Evans is gone. This man was on every show of the original West Side Story in the 1950s until a few years ago. He knew everyone and was loved by all. Dim the lights. We lost a big one. Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) December 26, 2021

Image: Twitter / @ PaulRudnickNY