Entertainment
Jean-Marc Valle: Hollywood reacts to the death of the director of Big Little Lies
Valle, who died suddenly this weekend, was known to foster warm and open collaborations with his actors.
Jean-Marc Vallée, the Canadian director and producer who has directed films like “Wild” and “Dallas Buyers Club” and the HBO series “Sharp Objects” and “Big Little Lies”, died on December 25 at the age of 58 years old. and the sudden passing of the Emmy-winning director has shocked the industry and colleagues, with former collaborators paying homage to the Canadian director on social media.
“Handsome Jean-Marc Vallée. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we have lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken, ”Laura Dern,“ Big Little Lies ”Emmy winner and Oscar nominee“ Wild ” wrote in an Instagram post. See below.
Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve paid tribute on Instagram via his wife, filmmaker Tanya Lapointe, in French: “How should I forget those lonely tears in my eyes? As you already told me: go ahead and shine, crazy diamond! I love you my friend.”
“I’m in shock. Complete and utter shock. My god damn death is the worst. But I guess somehow I know you’ll make it a great adventure and one of the books, a book I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes ”,“ Big Little Lies ”star Shailene Woodley wrote on Instagram in a story. “That doesn’t make sense, man. That does not make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing and saying it was just a satirical short you made. That it’s not real.
“My heart is broken. My friend. I love you,” wrote Reese Witherspoon, who starred in “Big Little Lies” and was an Oscar nominee for “Wild.” Instagram in a story.
“I can not believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent and the only filmmaker to have both opened (DEMOLITION) and closed (LA YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I will miss his fire, ”Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival. wrote on Twitter.
Vallée has also directed critically acclaimed films such as “Café de Flore”, “La jeune Victoria” and “CRAZY”
Vallée publicist Bumble Ward wrote on Twitter: “Still in shock at the news of the death of Jean-Marc Vallée. What you might not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent out great mixtapes, all the while being a creative genius. Rest in peace.”
His production partner, Nathan Ross, earlier released a statement regarding his death. “Jean-Marc was synonymous with creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, a creative partner and an older brother to me. The Maestro will be sorely missed, but it’s heartwarming to know that his magnificent style and hard-hitting work that he shared with the world will live on. “
I can not believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent and the only filmmaker to have both opened (DEMOLITION) and closed (LA YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I will miss his fire. https://t.co/MCrHQJQJvGg
– Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 27, 2021
Still in shock at the news of the death of Jean-Marc Vallée. What you might not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent out great mixtapes, all the while being a creative genius. Rest in peace. https://t.co/bArUdskM0i
– Bumble Ward (@BumbleWard) December 27, 2021
My god, this is incredibly sad. What a huge loss. He was an incredibly talented filmmaker. Send lots of love and condolences to his family. #RIPJeanMarc https://t.co/a511cPKLz6
-Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 27, 2021
If I had a theater like #Quentin Tarantino done, here are the movies i would be playing this week. In honor of Jean-Marc Vallée. pic.twitter.com/zaRxKcRC90
– Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2021
It is with sadness that we learn of the death of our friend Jean-Marc Vallée. He left an indelible mark on the entire “Sharp Objects” team, and we are all grateful for the opportunity we had to collaborate with him. TEAR.
– Blumhouse (@blumhouse) December 27, 2021
We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of famous Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée. Vallée was an empathetic and generous visionary of television and film. His work has inspired the way we tell stories in Canada and around the world. Our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hR5HJ3htuM
– Telefilm Canada (@Telefilm_Canada) December 27, 2021
Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiewire.com/2021/12/jean-marc-vallee-hollywood-reacts-big-little-lies-director-death-1234687895/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]