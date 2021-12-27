Jean-Marc Valle: Hollywood reacts to the death of the director of Big Little Lies

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Canadian director and producer who has directed films like “Wild” and “Dallas Buyers Club” and the HBO series “Sharp Objects” and “Big Little Lies”, died on December 25 at the age of 58 years old. and the sudden passing of the Emmy-winning director has shocked the industry and colleagues, with former collaborators paying homage to the Canadian director on social media.

“Handsome Jean-Marc Vallée. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we have lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken, ”Laura Dern,“ Big Little Lies ”Emmy winner and Oscar nominee“ Wild ” wrote in an Instagram post. See below.

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve paid tribute on Instagram via his wife, filmmaker Tanya Lapointe, in French: “How should I forget those lonely tears in my eyes? As you already told me: go ahead and shine, crazy diamond! I love you my friend.”

Related

Related

“I’m in shock. Complete and utter shock. My god damn death is the worst. But I guess somehow I know you’ll make it a great adventure and one of the books, a book I can’t wait to read and watch when my time comes ”,“ Big Little Lies ”star Shailene Woodley wrote on Instagram in a story. “That doesn’t make sense, man. That does not make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you’ll be there laughing and saying it was just a satirical short you made. That it’s not real.

“My heart is broken. My friend. I love you,” wrote Reese Witherspoon, who starred in “Big Little Lies” and was an Oscar nominee for “Wild.” Instagram in a story.

“I can not believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent and the only filmmaker to have both opened (DEMOLITION) and closed (LA YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I will miss his fire, ”Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival. wrote on Twitter.

Vallée has also directed critically acclaimed films such as “Café de Flore”, “La jeune Victoria” and “CRAZY”

Vallée publicist Bumble Ward wrote on Twitter: “Still in shock at the news of the death of Jean-Marc Vallée. What you might not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent out great mixtapes, all the while being a creative genius. Rest in peace.”

His production partner, Nathan Ross, earlier released a statement regarding his death. “Jean-Marc was synonymous with creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, a creative partner and an older brother to me. The Maestro will be sorely missed, but it’s heartwarming to know that his magnificent style and hard-hitting work that he shared with the world will live on. “

I can not believe it. Jean-Marc Vallée was a prodigious talent and the only filmmaker to have both opened (DEMOLITION) and closed (LA YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I will miss his fire. https://t.co/MCrHQJQJvGg – Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 27, 2021

Still in shock at the news of the death of Jean-Marc Vallée. What you might not know is that he was sweet and kind, full of gratitude, remembered birthdays and sent out great mixtapes, all the while being a creative genius. Rest in peace. https://t.co/bArUdskM0i – Bumble Ward (@BumbleWard) December 27, 2021

My god, this is incredibly sad. What a huge loss. He was an incredibly talented filmmaker. Send lots of love and condolences to his family. #RIPJeanMarc https://t.co/a511cPKLz6 -Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 27, 2021

If I had a theater like #Quentin Tarantino done, here are the movies i would be playing this week. In honor of Jean-Marc Vallée. pic.twitter.com/zaRxKcRC90 – Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2021

It is with sadness that we learn of the death of our friend Jean-Marc Vallée. He left an indelible mark on the entire “Sharp Objects” team, and we are all grateful for the opportunity we had to collaborate with him. TEAR. – Blumhouse (@blumhouse) December 27, 2021

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of famous Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée. Vallée was an empathetic and generous visionary of television and film. His work has inspired the way we tell stories in Canada and around the world. Our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hR5HJ3htuM – Telefilm Canada (@Telefilm_Canada) December 27, 2021

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.