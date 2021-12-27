True / False Film Fest, Roots N Blues, more 2021 events changed Columbia

Artists lived as wounded healers in 2021, able to create works that have moved beyond our closed pandemic lifestyles. Yet they also bear the scars of this crisis.

In Colombia, the artists and the audience wisely moved closer to each other when the two parties would have preferred to kiss. Some places and events have returned; others went virtual, while others remained on the sidelines until 2022. But when art, music and cinema were able to occur, it produced nourishing highlights that will be remembered for a long time to come. after the change of year.

Here’s a look at five entertainment stories that shaped Columbia in 2021 (in chronological order):

True / False Film Fest: a leap forward

An unspoken adage has resonated again this spring: As True / False Film Fest goes, so does much of Columbia.

While many sought to navigate new standards in 2021, the local and internationally renowned non-fiction festival has done what it always does: innovate. To ensure customer safety and the movies to come, True / False changed their schedule from March to May and held the outdoor festival at Stephens Lake Park.

While intentionally limiting its options and size, the festival still managed to project appealing and provocative titles such as “Summer of Soul”, “Faya Dayi” and “All Light, Everywhere” by Questlove.

From an interview from May 16 with Marketing and Communications Specialist Ragtag Film Society LeeAnne Lowry:

“The organizers felt responsible on behalf of the filmmakers of the festival. Documentaries often seek audiences, and the pandemic has introduced greater uncertainty. When, if any, would these films be seen by a live crowd?

“These are films that really need to be seen on the big screen. It has to have your full attention for it to have meaning and for it to have emotion, ”Lowry said. “We were able to give that to the filmmakers. “

True / False will undoubtedly continue to innovate; in August, its parent organization, Ragtag Film Society,announced a new creative direction, including artistic director Chloe Trayner. This is the first time in the festival’s history that one of its three oldest programmers, David Wilson, Paul Sturtz and Chris Boeckmann, will not help guide the creative side of the festival.

True / False 2022 is scheduled for March 3-6.

Roots N Blues: By women, for everyone

The return of the Roots N Blues festival, after a 2020 edition halted by the pandemic, allowed the owner-organizers to keep a promise. The 2021 festival lineup featured female representation in every niche, from headliners like Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile to rising stars Mickey Guyton and Larkin Poe.

In line with much of the concert industry, Roots N Blues has adopted a policy requiring festival-goers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test. The stipulations went a long way in restoring the relationship between the artist and the public. Of Sep 26 item:

Brandi Carlile may have provided the highlight of the 2021 Roots N Blues festival, three songs in her set on Saturday night.

Flanked by her longtime comrades, twin brothers Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Carlile played her 2007 cut “The Story,” delivering the lyrics, “But these stories mean nothing / When you have no one to call them. say / It’s true / I was made for you. ‘

Even to listeners who have heard Carlile’s song dozens of times, those lines sounded different. It was as if the singer-songwriter was personally mending a link in the chain between performers and audiences that had been broken for over a year due to the effects of COVID-19. “

Roots N Blues 2022 is scheduled for October 7-9.

Sager Reeves Gallery: new name, same ideals

Columbia’s main art gallery underwent a change that was both fresh and quite natural when the Sager Braudis Gallery became the Sager Reeves Gallery. Longtime gallery director Hannah Reeves has become an equal partner with Columbia painter and gallery director Joel Sager.

With this move, Reeves has signed his name at a location that has shown his fingerprints for years. Of November 2 article:

“Before taking on a different level of responsibility and bringing her name to the forefront, she asked for assurance that her functional partnership with Sager would remain largely unchanged.

In her role as a director, Reeves appreciates the ability to engage audiences and engage in a substantial level of writing and research on featured artists. She didn’t want to give up the tasks she loved.

“That’s what we decide it is,” she said of her role, summing up conversations with Sager.

“Procession”: an act of healing on the big screen

In director Robert Greene’s “Procession,” now adult survivors of Catholic clergy sexual abuse regain control over their own stories and the imagery and ideals of the faith by scripting, then filming scenes that reflect and respond to their trauma.

Greene, who teaches at the Murray Center for Documentary Journalism at the University of Missouri, has a resume full of inspiring and inventive titles that live between performance and reality “Bisbee ’17”, “Kate Plays Christine”, “Actress” and more.

With “Procession”, Greene came closer and closer to his ideals while reaching a wider audience; the film airs on Netflix and was recently shortlisted for the award for best feature documentary at the Oscars.

Of November 7 article:

“So the moving images of ‘Procession’ take the word ‘together’ and the embodied community that it implies, one step closer. We heal together. We move forward together.

“It’s a leap of faith,” Greene said of his cast participation. “And faith has many dimensions. Faith is belief, it is hope, but it is also coming together. ‘”

The Follow: a rock’n’roll farewell

Maybe completethebig run for a local rock band, The Follow, formed by Moberly, performed their last show after 33 years of existence.

Frontman Troy Rickertsen, bassist Amy Rickertsen and drummer Mat Matlack have built a reputation for their witty hymns that draw on ’80s influences such as U2 and The Church while showcasing their own. personality and vision.

Of November 13 article:

“Matlack just hopes that when people think of the Columbia music scene they will have a memory for The Follow. And he wishes similar longevity for younger bands as they find their people,” he said. ‘they do, their legacy might resemble that of The Follow.

“I hope people will see that our friendship was the band,” said Matlack.

