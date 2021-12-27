Ryan Phillippe fans believe actor quietly ‘turned gay’ in home photo as friend responds to rumors

RYAN Phillippe fans believe the actor “quietly turned out to be gay” in a home photo posing with a male friend.

The friend cleared up the confusion on social media by posting a follow-up photo of their girlfriends.

5 Fans were convinced Ryan “turned out to be gay” after sharing a photo with a friend lying next to the Christmas tree Credit: Instagram / @ ryanphillippe

5 Users jumped into the comments section to leave congratulatory messages for the actor Credit: Getty

The 47-year-old has sparked speculation after sharing a snap on Instagram of couple lying on the floor next to the Christmas tree.

The duo were lounging in their pajamas under the decorated spruce tree surrounded by wrapped gifts.

A football game being played on television in the background with a fire lit for a cozy atmosphere.

He captioned the post: “Merry Christmas from our house to yours”

Fans jumped on the comments to wonder if the post was meant to announce that the two are an item.

One person wrote: “Make news here”

While a second net surfer commented: “Wait, is he out? I’m confused “

The comments continued with a slew of congratulatory messages for the couple from fans supportive of the potential relationship.

“So happy that you live your truth!” “

“I love the vibe of this post”

“I came here for the comments because I am wondering the same thing as all of you.”

Ryan’s friend in the photo, Matt Sinn, clarified the air in his Instagram Stories by sharing a snapshot of their two girlfriends recreating the photo next to the tree.

He included the caption: “No Ryan Phillippe didn’t go out. Here are the girlfriends”

Ryan also shared another photo of a group of his friends gathered in front of the tree in another snap – including his 18-year-old son Deacon.

The Cruel Intentions star was previously married to actress Reese Witherspoon for eight years before divorcing in 2007.

They are the parents of daughter Ava, 21, and son Deacon together.

Ryan also has a 10 year old daughter, Kai, with his ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

“TWIN” FATHER-SON

Fans recently gushed about the similarities between Ryan and his only son after his ex-wife posted a photo of her and her teenage son at a restaurant.

Reese, 45, wore a sun hat and blue flannel dress, while Deacon casually dressed in a black jacket and white t-shirt.

Next to the pic the actress wrote: Making sure we get good photo options in case we need an album cover for the band Mother x Son I’m trying to convince@diaconphillippeto start with me

A number of fans took to the comments section to note how Deacon looks like his parents, as one person wrote: You look the same!

One person called the twins a mother-son duo, while another follower added: Looks like Ryan.

While the resemblance between Ryan and Deacon is clear, fans have said that Ava looks like her famous mother.

5 Ryan’s friend cleared up any confusion by posting a photo of their girlfriends on social media Credit: Instagram / @ matt_sinn

5 The girls recreated the photo posed next to the Christmas tree Credit: Instagram / @ baileydodge

5 Ryan also shared another snap of a group of friends in front of the tree, including his son Deacon. Credit: Instagram / @ matt_sinn

