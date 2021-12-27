Hollywood Reactions and Tributes in Canada – Deadline





UPDATE with the latest: News of screenwriter and director Jean-Marc Vallée’s sudden death over the weekend at age 58 sparked reactions from his homeland, Canada, Hollywood and beyond. The Montreal filmmaker behind Dallas Buyers Club, which won Oscars for Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, and Savage, who landed nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, also landed Emmy and Emmy nominations for piloting the HBO limited series Big little lies and Sharp objects, died in Quebec at the age of 58. The tributes last night and this morning came from those who worked with him, including Witherspoon, who starred in Savage and Big little lies. The Canadian film community has also reacted in shock; Vallée’s first major feature film after his debut as a music video director was his semi-autobiographical work. CRAZY, who performed at the Toronto Film Festival. TIFF was his favorite venue for his films, as festival CEO Cameron Bailey noted last night: Vallée is the only filmmaker to have opened films at the festival (Demolition in 2015) and close it (Young Victoria in 2009). Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also weighed in this morning, saying in part that “Vallée’s passion for film and storytelling was unmatched – as was his talent.” The Showbiz and Media Personalities We Lost in 2021 – Photo Gallery Come back as more reactions come in. My heart is broken. My friend. I love you. https://t.co/dvh63E8K7I – Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 27, 2021 Jean-Marc Valles’ passion for film and storytelling was unmatched, as was his talent. Through his work and his art, he has left his mark in Quebec, Canada and the world. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans as they mourn his sudden passing. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 27, 2021 From HBO: “Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant and fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who imbued every scene with a deeply visceral and emotional truth. He was also an extremely caring man who fully invested himself alongside each actor he directed. We are shocked at the news of his sudden death and extend our deepest condolences to his sons, Alex and Émile, his extended family and longtime production partner Nathan Ross. I can not believe it. Jean-Marc Valle was a prodigious talent and the only filmmaker to have both opened (DEMOLITION) and closed (THE YOUNG VICTORIA) the Toronto International Film Festival. I’ll miss his fire. https://t.co/MCrHQJQJvGg – Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) December 27, 2021 We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of famous Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Valle. Valle was an empathetic and generous visionary of television and film. His work has inspired the way we tell stories in Canada and around the world. Our condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hR5HJ3htuM – Telefilm Canada (@Telefilm_Canada) December 27, 2021 We are incredibly shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Jean-Marc Valle. His phenomenal talent and extraordinary vision will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time. pic.twitter.com/b7OsDP5ix6 – The Canadian Academy (@TheCdnAcademy) December 27, 2021 It is with sadness that we learn of the death of our friend Jean-Marc Valle. He left an indelible mark on the entire Sharp Objects team, and we are all grateful for the opportunity we had to work with him. TEAR. – Blumhouse (@blumhouse) December 27, 2021 If I had a theater like #Quentin Tarantino done, here are the movies i would be playing this week. In honor of Jean-Marc Vallée. pic.twitter.com/zaRxKcRC90 – Jon Cassar (@joncassar) December 27, 2021 My god, this is incredibly sad. What a huge loss. He was an incredibly talented filmmaker. Send lots of love and condolences to his family. #RIPJeanMarc https://t.co/a511cPKLz6 -Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 27, 2021 Oh my God. It is so horrible. Absolutely loved his job. TEAR #Jeanmarkvalle – https://t.co/1oErp66cc4 – Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2021 A huge loss for the Canadian film industry. The sudden death of filmmaker Jean-Marc Valle leaves us speechless. His colossal work is a precious and inspiring legacy. pic.twitter.com/O5qF16M5KY – Sn. Ren Cormier (@SenCormier) December 27, 2021

