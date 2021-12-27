New York entertainment industry workers worry about future amid show cancellations

Photo by Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

(NEW YORK) – With the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise in New York City, workers in the entertainment industry, many of whom are freelancers, are worried about the prospect of another shutdown.

At least 12 Broadway shows have canceled performances due to performers and staff who tested positive. Three Broadway shows, “Jagged Little Pill,” “Waitress” and “Thoughts of a Colored Man,” have announced they will be closing their doors for good, after detecting several positive cases of COVID-19.

While understanding the precautions, entertainment workers – many of whom have been in a precarious position for nearly two years as the live performance industry has been hit hard by the pandemic – are worried this holiday season for their financial futures , especially without the net security of the benefits that had been paid in 2020.

“Eliminating the inauguration salary would have a huge impact on anyone’s finances. I don’t think anybody is doing this just for fun, they’re doing it because they really need the money, ”said Rachel, a Broadway show opener who didn’t want her last name or the name of his employer are used. ABC News.

The production Rachel works for has yet to cancel a performance during this wave, and she said she felt confident with the safety protocols in place, including regular testing and indoor mask warrants, especially considering the number of people she interacts with at work. But, given the rapid spread of the highly transmissible variant of the omicron, Rachel is still concerned about the prospect of canceled shows.

“It’s just inevitable. It’s just a matter of time at this point. With the way things are spreading, it seems almost impossible to avoid, ”Rachel said.

When the pandemic first struck, Rachel said she was put on leave and could enjoy unemployment benefits until the industry reopens. These pandemic-era unemployment benefits – a federal supplement in addition to state benefits – are no longer available.

The prospect of the shows shutting down again scares Rachel, who said she, like many of her colleagues, needs to take on another part-time job in addition to leading the way to cover her expenses.

“It would probably be devastating because it would mean going back to unemployment to get paid. But at this point there is no pandemic-like increase in unemployment, so [it] I would definitely not be enough to cover my expenses, ”said Rachel.

Although she needs the money she receives to inaugurate, she said she would feel more comfortable if workers could take a temporary break during the holidays.

“Would he have prevented any spread? I do not know. Would that do me any good? Yes. Would I lose a lot of money? Yes, Rachel said.

Elizabeth, who has requested that her last name not be released, is a freelance opera singer and has had several performances at Carnegie Hall canceled this week due to people testing positive for COVID-19, many although they are fully vaccinated and boosted. She said that one of her coworkers will miss all of her Christmas shows. The Christmas season is generally a high volume time for musicians with many holiday shows going on.

Elizabeth and his wife, Sara, both currently working in the entertainment industry, were able to stay afloat during the pandemic thanks to an accountant job Sara had.

Sara, who also requested that her last name not be released, accepted the accountant job just before the pandemic hit and stayed there for a year. Due to her fibromyalgia, labor has left her exhausted and ill. She left that position and took a six-month hiatus when Elizabeth’s work began to resume.

Elizabeth, who still had a part-time teaching job during most of the pandemic, has lost much of her income due to the closures. That left him with only six weeks of unemployment benefits.

During the six months that Sara had stopped working, the two exhausted their savings.

“We didn’t expect it to be bad again. We just started to rebuild, financially, ”said Sara. “I accepted this job and she is finally finding work. And now we’re starting to see its first cancellation, it was this week.

Three of Elizabeth’s shows this week were canceled, in addition to two more shows in January.

“It’s really scary. Because this time around, if things stop again, we don’t have a safety net, ”said Sara.

The couple said they couldn’t afford to lose part of their salary.

Even now their finances are very tight and they have to cut costs on essential things like health care. Sara should go to the doctor every month for check-ups, but she hasn’t been since September.

“I’m still on medication, but I don’t see the doctor as much as I should. I just didn’t go, ”she said. “We keep our fingers crossed hoping nothing bad will happen. “

Copyright 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.