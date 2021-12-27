Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi arrested in new fraud case





The Mumbai Police’s economic crimes wing arrested Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi (49) on Monday in another cheating case. He was arrested for allegedly duping apartment buyers over 10 crore. About fifteen people who have invested in a development project have neither obtained their apartment nor received a refund. Sanghvi, who is one of the directors of the company, used some of the money for his personal gain, police said. Police said Jitendra Jain, Jinendra Jain and Ketan Shah, partners in Kamlaksmi Developers LLP of Kamla Landmark Group, took 3.90 crore from plaintiff Purshottam Bijlani for two apartments in the company’s Kamla Iris project in Model Town, Seven Bungalow in Andheri (W) from 2010 -2013. The project was actually Kamla Shiv Developers’ project, but the complaint was misguided, police said. After the complaint failed to secure an apartment or a refund, an offense was registered at the Versova police station in 2018 and the investigation was transferred to EOW. During the investigation, 15 people came forward who had been deceived in the same way, Shah and Jain were later arrested in the case. According to the police, Sanghvi was a 50% partner of the Kamla Shiv Developer company, while the remaining 50% partner was the Kamal Landmark Construction company. Sanghvi, who resigned from the company in 2013, was reportedly awarded 4.80 crore in the Kamla Shiv Developer account, which officials viewed as the proceeds of crime. Some of the money Sanghvi used to buy an apartment, police said. Sanghvi, who was brought to court on Monday, was taken into custody for one day, his lawyer, Adv Saurabh Ghagh and Divya Bhatia, argued that their client had played no role in the offense and that his name was not present during the registration of the FIR either. Last week, EOW arrested Sanghvi in ​​the alleged fraud case of Rs 13.74 crore. Sanghvi is known for funding and distributing films produced by films like Partner, Bhoot Returns and The Attacks of 11/26. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Monday December 27th, 2021 10:56 PM IST

