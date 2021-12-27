The RRR team has been on an interview tour for a few days. The trio-Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli are relentlessly promoting their next magnum opus, RRR, like never before.

Recently, the trio took part in a Bollywood media chat. The interviewer asked RRR actor Tarak what movie he would like to remake in Bollywood.

Without delay, Tarak replied that it was Jai Lava Kusa, which was released in 2017. The actor has played with ease in 3 different characters in the movies.

RRR, which is set to release worldwide on January 7, 2022, also has Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and others in prominent roles.

