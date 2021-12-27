Ex-Seahawks Finish Job, Young Bullets Make Waves, Hicks Loves Hollywood Ending And Other Bear Bullets

We were given the ever so rare event in which bearsandThe Bulls won their matches on the same day. Think of it as a perfect gift to end your holiday weekend.

This snowy dub of the Bears was as much for die-hard fans who voluntarily submitted to the game as it was for general manager Ryan Pace, head coach Matt Nagy and their respective teams. Take a moment to think about what happened to put one in the wins column. It starts with Robert Quinn getting on board as a big ticket free agent because he can contribute to groundbreaking games like this:

Think about the timeline that opens mostly because of Quinn’s bizarre turn, superb athleticism, and knack for making big plays. What started out as a 3rd and 4th play for the Seahawks from the Bears 8-yard line ultimately ended in a victory for the Bears. How? ‘Or’ What? Quinn sacked Russell Wilson for a 13-yard loss. Jason Myers follows with a missed shot from 39 yards. Chicago (turnover on downs) and Seattle (punt) traded possessions, only for Nick Foles to go 80 yards in six plays for two winning scores. The first was a jump-ball touchdown to Jimmy Graham to bring the game down to one, then a two-point conversion of Damiere Byrd’s broken game for the win.

Even Akiem Hicks loved the Hollywood ending:

Jimmy G. TD for the win. In Seattle. I couldn’t have written it better myself @TheJimmyGraham – akiem hicks (@ The_Dream99) December 27, 2021

Think about it for a moment. You trade in for Nick Foles to put on a performance like this in no time. In place of an injured Justin Fields, Foles went 24 for 35, pitched for 250 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions and a 98.5 passer rating. A good backup QB can do just enough to get by. And if you’re lucky he can make a play to win a game if the moment arises. All other things being equal, this performance by Foles makes you wonder why the Bears even had to spend $ 10 million to bring Andy Dalton in in the first place. Spending $ 17 million on reserved shifts isn’t the wisest use of salary cap space.

And then there’s Graham. It was an unpopular signing, but one that immediately paid off in terms of touchdowns (remember when Graham led the Bears in receiving scores last year) and leadership in the locker room. Equally unpopular was Graham’s return a year later. Let’s face it. There were better ways to spend than on a TE2 that plays less than 30% offensive snaps. But if you’re going to sign a player like Graham, you’re doing it with the intention of using his size and experience to score touchdowns in the red zone on jump ball throws.

Was I the only one who got a kick out watching all the old Seahawks team up to finally knock Pete Carroll out of the playoffs? Graham gets fame with the score. But let’s not lose sight of Bruce Irvin with pressure on Russell Wilson with the game on the line. Or Germain Ifedi falling on a Foles fumble that would otherwise have been a staggering turnover. It takes a village to beat a team of unlucky Seahawks, I guess.

I don’t understand what Ifedi is doing here:

Was Ifedi playing the role of Fun Police? Or is he just the guy who celebrates in a weird way? Either way, it’s two weeks of weird interactions with teammates after times when people should rally.

While Teven Jenkins only played 3 offensive snaps before leaving with a shoulder injury, Larry Borom – who lost his starting position to Ifedi – took over on the left tackle. Not only did he hold his own protective blind side of Foles, he delivered a key block on Khalil Herbert’s touchdown run:

Look at the left side of #DaBears the offensive line moves sacred bodies! This is how it’s done! pic.twitter.com/cwAjlBKDOV – Bear of the Bleacher Nation (@BN_Bears) December 26, 2021

Sunday was a rebound day. Not only did Borom perform well on the bench, so did Thomas Graham Jr. in his second career game. Much to the chagrin of those watching and hoping the Bears would let the kids play, Graham didn’t start and instead was relegated to come off the bench in favor of Artie Burns. That neither Graham nor Borom – two rookies in the 2021 NFL Draft class in Chicago – started for a 4-10 team in Week 16 of a lost season is one of the things that could have been be preventable if the team had cut the cord on the Nagy experiment before Sunday. At the end of the day, both were instrumental in a victory. Go figure it out.

And to think about it, here’s how Graham’s day started:

It started with a moon ball and ended with a moonwalk in the end zone. @DangeRussWilson at @ dkm14 for the 41-yard touchdown. #CHIvsSEA on FOX pic.twitter.com/kFC5bzdr7w – Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 26, 2021

If you are going to burn yourself, you better do it in the snow. pic.twitter.com/To3hgOrewl – Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 26, 2021

Graham was on a total of 38 defensive snaps, or 68% of defensive plays. That’s two more shots than Burns, and the same number of shots as sophomore Kindle Vildor cornerback. Third-year corner Duke Shelley led all the Bears corners with 40 snaps. New eyes on those DBs should make a Graham-Vildor-Shelley camp competition worth watching next summer.

Hang these images at the Art Institute downtown:

A story in four photos. Chicago Bears wide receiver Damiere Byrd scores a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday. The Bears would beat the Seahawks 25-24. pic.twitter.com/7idVQEXrm0 – armando l sanchez (@mandophotos) December 27, 2021

I must love Foles’ explanation of the game above: “The reason it worked was because Byrd was playing football in the backyard and knew they covered him well. If he hadn’t done his thing and just stopped and came back, we won’t win this game. (670 The score)

If only the offense was still as picturesque as the pictures above. As nice as it was, it won’t erase the Bears’ first trip to the red zone. My apologies if you tried to get that four-play streak that started with the 1st and the 4-yard line goal as 7-0: David Montgomery is running for a 2-yard gain. Wildcat run with Montgomery loses two yards despite linemen Alex Bars and Elijah Wilkinson declaring themselves eligible. Nick Foles shotgun pass incomplete. Another shotgun pass. This time at Montgomery out of the flat, below the end zone, and for a gain of two yards.

There was no justification for what happened on this disc. Nothing.

A Dazz Newsome splash play in the punt return game was revealing, but could get lost in the shuffle. Let’s not allow this to happen:

#Bear passed the gunners on that punt and it paid off as Dazz Newsome had room and picked up 28 yards on the return. – Adam High (@AdamHigh) December 26, 2021

Newsome’s punt return prowess is one of the reasons it was easy to feel good about this draft pick. Between Newsome’s kicking return potential and Khalil Herbert’s excellent kicking returns, the fact that Chicago is pulling something from Day 3 picks is good for depth reasons. If only those choices weren’t handed out willy-nilly.

Cole Kmet, who caught Akiem Hicks’ attention, was also not to be lost in the mix:

Chicago kid gets this YAC. I see you @ColeKmet – akiem hicks (@ The_Dream99) December 26, 2021

Four catches, 49 yards and an average of 12.3 yards per catch for Kmet. The Notre Dame product is carving out a niche for itself. Its future use will be a challenge for the Bears’ next coach.

Hammer, meet the nail:

All those young players showing flashes for the Bears are an indictment in more ways than just failing to identify talent Their playbook is unnecessarily complicated and they felt they needed vets to handle all the bells and whistles. Problem is, the bells and whistles are on an outhouse – Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) December 26, 2021

At the end of the day, it was a strangely satisfying and utterly confusing victory for the Bears. No, a one-point win in a game between teams that entered the action on Sunday with a combined 9-19 record doesn’t change anything from an overall standpoint. Bears aren’t automatically good now. But three hours of football in the snow with Chicago winning at the end was a big reward for the fans who won on Sunday. Never doubt the passion and commitment of the Bears fans, who show up in droves even in their dullest seasons, because it is actually good and fun to be a part of something bigger than you that you are on that you have no control.