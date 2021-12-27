Ms. Marvel is on a journey through the multiverse in Kamala Khan’s new series





It can be difficult to choose a superhero series when its main character is indelibly associated with a unique creator or creative team, as Kamala Khan is with G. Willow Wilson and Adrien Alphona. But I think the author of YA Samira Ahmed and the artist Andrs Genolet (Runaways) are off to a good start. Everyone seems to be embarking on side adventures across the universes these days, but only Ms. Marvel is unexpectedly transported to the Bollywood version of the Marvel universe. What else is happening in the pages of our favorite comics? Well, you say. Welcome to Monday Funnies, Polygons weekly list of books our comic book publisher enjoyed last week. His pages on the society of superhero lives, partly on recommendations for reading, partly on this cool art. There may be spoilers. There may not be enough context. But there will be great comics. (And if you missed the last edit, read this.) In the new five-issue miniseries of Ahmed and Genolets, Kamala is caught in an accident with her cousins’ wormhole machine and ends up in a Jersey town where everyone acts like a movie. Bollywood he rules. And I seriously doubt this will be the last Weird Marvel Earth the series will visit. Image: Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo / DC Comics This week Night wing, fitted with no less than 10 double pages, was a single contiguous front-to-back image, telling the story of our hero saving his puppy from some vile gangsters. Image: Kieron Gillen, Esad Ribi / Marvel Comics Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribis Eternals perhaps the best the series has ever been, including Kirbys Run is back. With the revelation that every time an Eternal is resurrected it costs a random human life, the immortal and unstoppable Ikaris struggles to learn to fight as if his death had consequences. Image: Tom King, Bilquis Evely / DC Comics Every month there is a new number of Supergirl: the woman of tomorrow and every month, artist Bilquis Evely and colourist Matheus Lopes absolutely kill him. Image: Al Ewing, Javier Rodrguez / Marvel Comics With each number of Defenders, the titular team returned to the next first incarnation of the Marvel Universe, and as they do, Al Ewing and Javier Rodrguez remade the world in a simpler form until this issue hits a place where in summary archetypes of all the heroes and villains of Marvels fight eternally on a vast battlefield, and the manipulation of cyan, magenta, yellow and black colors puts you in control of reality. Needless to say, this rocks. Image: Cliff Chiang / DC Comics Absolutely one of the funniest and most beautiful comics on the stands today is Catwoman: Lonely City. It got big Batman: The Animated Series vibrations, in the near future of elegantly rendered Gotham City where old characters take on new roles and Selina Kyle and Killer Croc reunite and train for the ultimate heist. Also, I love Crocs’ crushed face.

