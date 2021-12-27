Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”), Main Supporting Actor





Kodi Smit-McPhee has maintained a stronghold this awards season for his work as Peter Gordon in Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog”. Experts and award-lovers alike must ask: Has a favorite emerged? Twenty-nine precursor awards have been announced so far, including 14 naming Smit-McPhee’s dark psychological turn the best of the year. The next actor closest to his dominance is Troy Kotsur in “CODA” and Jeffrey Wright in “The French Dispatch”, who took three and two victories respectively. In addition, Smit-McPhee has also landed Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations, two critical stages in the awards circuit. Smit-McPhee is the 16th performer to win both New York Film Critics Circle and Los Angeles Film Critics Association Supporting Acting Honors. He is also the youngest to have achieved the feat. The others are: Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project” (2017)

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” (2016) – Oscar winner

JK Simmons, “Whiplash” (2013) – Oscar winner

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club” (2012) – Oscar winner

Christoph Waltz, “Inglourious Basterds” (2009) – Oscar winner

William Hurt, “A History of Violence” (2005)

Bill Murray, “Rushmore” (1998)

Burt Reynolds, “Boogie Nights” (1997)

Martin Landau, “Ed Wood” (1994) – Oscar winner

Gene Hackman, “Unforgivable” (1992) – Oscar winner

Morgan Freeman, “Street Smart” (1987)

Jack Nicholson, “Terms of Affection” (1983) – Oscar winner

John Lithgow, “The World According to Garp” (1982)

John Gielgud, “Arthur” (1981) – Oscar winner

Melvin Douglas, “To Be There” (1979) – Oscar winner An interesting fact is when LAFCA named two winners for the supporting actor, which happened three times – Bill Murray (“Rushmore”) and Billy Bob Thornton (“A Simple Plan”), James Franco (“Spring Breakers “) and Jared Leto (” Dallas Buyers Club “) and this year with Smit-McPhee and Vincent Lindon (” Titanium “) – one of the winners ended up being snubbed by the Academy, not having received a nomination. Murray’s turn in the Wes Anderson comedy is the only winner of both LAFCA and NYFCC not to have received an Academy nomination. Smit-McPhee has played an important role in feature films such as “The Road” (2009) and “Slow West” (2015) and is in the midst of a seemingly open race, which has not produced a favorite, despite names like Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”) in the mix. However, it doesn’t appear that the awards team has to worry about whether the Australian-born actor will be selected. While the voting for the BAFTA and SAG Awards is still ongoing, and with over a month to go for the voting for Oscar nominations to open, we can see which of this year’s many formidable performances can win and win. there is a priority for such a moment. At 25, Smit-McPhee would be the second youngest winner in the history of the category, behind Timothy Hutton. The latter was 20 when he won Robert Redford’s Best Film Award, “Ordinary People” (1980). Produced, directed and written by Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” has been beloved by audiences and critics since its debut at the Venice Film Festival in late summer. There’s more to the movie than just supporting actor trophies. He also has the most wins in Best Picture (11), Director (19), Lead Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch (13) and Adapted Screenplay (17). It’s in second place for wins for cinematography (Ari Wegner), supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst) and sheet music (Jonny Greenwood). Oscars 2022 predictions

