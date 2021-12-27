I Told My Dad That “Tiger” And The Snake Are Both Alive: Salman Khan on a Snake Bite – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan said on Monday, December 27, 2021 that he had been bitten by a non-venomous snake three times and was lucky the incident was not alarming, even though his family and friends worried about his health.

Salman Khan was bitten by the snake on his farm near Panvel in the neighboring district of Raigad.

The actor was then taken to Kamothe Hospital in Navi Mumbai and released on Sunday morning.

Salman Khan was back at his farm, where he celebrated his 56th birthday on Monday with close friends and family.

Speaking to the media in the early hours of Monday, the actor said the snake entered one of the rooms on his Arpita farm – named after his sister – and went to save it when the incident has occurred.

Salman Khan said he also spoke to his worried father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, after the incident and assured him that “Tiger and Snake” were fine, referring to his character of Tiger, a spy in the hit films “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

“When my dad heard about this incident, he called to ask if the snake was okay and alive. So I said ‘Tiger’ and the snake are both alive. He asked if we had hurt the snake, I said we didn’t, we treated him with the utmost care and love and left him in the jungle, “he told reporters.

The Bollywood star said the children were scared when the snake entered the room, after which he entered to take stock of the situation.

“I asked for a stick. The stick that came was small so I asked for a longer stick. Then I picked up the snake with a lot of love and pulled it out, the snake coiled up on the stick and then it started climbing the stick up and it came pretty close to my hand. So I grabbed it with my other hand and dropped the stick so I could let the snake (in the jungle). The locals know which snakes are coming, it was a Kandhari Snake. So they started shouting “Kandhari, Kandhari, Kandhari”, that’s when the snake bit me once. Then there was more chaos and that’s when the snake bit me again. There was a lot of commotion, people were saying ‘hospital, hospital’, that it was poisonous , and it bit me again, “said Salman Khan.

The “Bharat” star said he was then rushed to hospital, where he learned the snake was not poisonous.

At the hospital, Salman Khan received an anti-venom injection and was kept under observation for six hours.

Upon returning to the farm, the actor said the snake was still there.

Khan joked that he let the snake go out into the jungle, before clicking on an image with it.

“My sister was pretty scared of the whole incident, but I befriended the snake and clicked on a photo before leaving it in the jungle. It must have bitten me too because it had scared. It was good that this hospital was well equipped, they had anti-venom for all kinds of snakebites. Our police commissioner (Navi Mumbai) Bipin Kumar sir, our provincial deputy Sandeep Naik, all rushed to the hospital too and that helped a lot, ”he added.

Salman Khan was recently seen on the big screen in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, released last month.

He is also considered the host of the Colors TV reality show “Bigg Boss” and has the third installment of his film “Tiger 3”, which is tentatively scheduled for release next year.