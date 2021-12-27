5 reasons why the game Squid is the biggest story of the year in Hollywood

Lee Jung-jae, Jung Hoyeon and Park Hae Soo attend the Los Angeles screening of Netflix’s “Squid” … [+] Game “at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 8, 2021 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Seemingly out of nowhere, squid game (a sci-fi / thriller series produced in South Korea) caught the world’s attention and confirmed what Netflix



and others have predicted for years: To be successful, entertainment businesses must look outward-looking.

Puck’s Matt Belloni describes it forcefully: You don’t need me to tell you that Squid Game was the biggest professionally created entertainment this year. Those staggering numbers were sampled by 142 million accounts in 90 countries (and ended by 87 million of them) in its first 23 days; 1.5 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days; the kind of global fandom typically reserved for football stars and the Avengers movies speak for themselves. The nine-part South Korean sci-fi thriller that Netflix bought for $ 22 million created a value (by some estimates) of $ 900 million..

It almost seems odd to think about it now, but it wasn’t that long ago that the big Hollywood studios relied almost exclusively on superhero properties controlled by Marvel and DC comics, or novels. popular songs from YA, to appeal to audiences around the world.

Spider Man: No Path Home proves that the formula still works wonderfully, having crossed the billion dollars at the box office market in less than 10 days. Comics and popular fiction are important parts of any globally competitive entertainment portfolio, but the future lies in foreign content with international appeal.

Although there are many lessons to be learned from Squid games successes, here are five that are likely etched on the wall of any entertainment director looking to keep their job in 2022:

1. The US streaming market is saturated before Squid game roared in our consciousness last September, Netflix and Disney + both reported stalled streaming growth in the US. Because Squid games arrival, Netflix has returned to its growth path. To stay relevant around the world as a streamer, diverse foreign content must be the priority

2. Movies are great, but episodic content is the future of streaming Squid games the call crossed borders mainly because its premise (a and if Hunger games-like a fight to the death) could be understood worldwide and was quite satisfying across 9 episodes, compared to a two hour standalone experience.

3. Trust your international partners legend has it that Netflix’s South Korean office was totally confident that the show would not only be a local success, but that it had international legs. Without the encouragement and, just as importantly, the data provided by the South Korean executives at Netflix, showing just how Squid game could be, there’s no way the makers of Netflix’s US base did Squid game its main marketing / promotion priority worldwide

4. Don’t be afraid of subtitles or dubbing It wasn’t too long ago that content buyers believed that global successes had to be successful in English-speaking territories first. A Western bias permeated traditional content markets as traditional as Cannes and as new as SXSW. Squid game proves that the original language does not matter; the idea and the storytelling are all that really matters

5. Excellence matters but gender is the force multiplier Successful overseas content is nothing new to Hollywood executives. Just look at recent Oscar winners like Parasite and Rome to see that copyright material has long been adopted by studio executives in the United States and abroad. Which makes Squid game a game changer (pun intended) is that the South Korean team at Neflix backed up-and-coming genius filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk paired with a delightfully crafted genre concept. In the past, the only foreign filmmakers and storytellers that Hollywood rallied around were those who created more artistic, character-driven content. Hollywood executives now appreciate the larger lesson: yes, support excellence, but marry it with popular genre narratives, and the whole world will rally to it.

Squid game Not only turned out to be the biggest surprise hit of 2021, but a refreshing reminder that great content not only exists, but thrives beyond the borders of the Americas.

For those US-based filmmakers and storytellers who may fear that their material now pales in comparison to the exciting products produced elsewhere, I would say: well, you should be on your guard. Big ideas can and will sprout anywhere, and local, American talent no longer has the edge.

Show as Squid game will inevitably push American designers to improve and excel, and they probably will.

Otherwise, they will suffer the fate that the competitors of Squid game did … and if you had the guts to watch this show, you wouldn’t wish anyone that kind of failure!