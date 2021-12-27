Strong performance from actor Hanover

Actor Hanover, led by Kevin Wallis, took top honors in the $ 14,200 Open Handicap Pace at Pompano Park on Sunday night, stopping the clock at 1: 49.2, lowering his mark he had made two starts back a full second.

Captaintreacherous’ five-year-old gelding led from the first long stride to the last long stride, sawing through panels: 26,: 54 and 1: 21.2 along the way to score by a widening of 1-3 / 4 pitches at the end of the soaring Agedchedar Hanover. Rebellious finished third after applying only moderate pressure to the leader on the last corner. Scootnroll was fourth while Busboy Hanover clinched the nickel in the chic seven field.

After the event, low-key Kevin Wallis said: “It went so fast this first quarter, I was quite surprised. I thought we might be around: 27 but he was so strong it didn’t Seemed no different than: 27. We had company on the last corner but he kept rolling and didn’t seem to be in danger the entire stretch. He was really good and I’m very proud of him .You know, I ‘ve driven a lot of 1:50 horses over the years but, as a trainer, this is the first horse I have owned and trained that has gone a mile below 1:50. “

The win was number five of the season for actor Hanover, taking his 2021 winnings to $ 74,646. He has accumulated $ 209,336 for life.

In what punters saw as a level playing field, actor Hanover paid out $ 7.40 as a third pick to Rebellious ($ 2.20 to 1) and Maxdaddy Blue Chip (S2.60 to 1).

The $ 12,600 Open II Pace went to When You Dance, led by Braxten Boyd for trainer Tee Wine and Little Bapa LLC.

Mach Three’s thirsty six-year-old son, descended from the upper class this time around, took command on the open: 27.2 scorer and posted the following fractions of: 56 and 1: 23.1 to resist the furious late rise of Prairie Panther by a neck with Peter Dalt another nose in third. Hard Rock Hulk was fourth while Warrawee Velcoe was fifth in the septet.

When You Dance sent their scorecard to 7-5-3 in 32 starts, good for $ 49,053. It was also a 30th career victory to bring his bankroll to $ 261,836. Rejected at 5-1, When You Dance paid $ 12.00 to win.

The $ 11,000 Open III pace went to Mac Anover, who lit the tote to the tune of 33-1.

John MacDonald was in the bike for McArdle’s seven-year-old gelding son, who took the short way back along the pylons to score a half-length over Lincoln James, with the art scene closing quickly afterwards. . Drunkonaplane and Real Peace were then the latter desperately seeking a coin that never materialized in the way.

Mac Anover is coached by John Hallett for Rick Howles and offered his followers $ 69.40. By the way, the win pushed his 2021 earnings above the $ 50,000 mark $ 53,962 to be precise.

Finally, with Explosive Motion blowing the board to 73-1 in an amateur event for Jamie Marra, Pick 5 was not resolved, providing a guaranteed pool of $ 60,000 for Monday’s schedule.

Explosive Motion is driven by John Mungillo for Jamie Marra Racing, and in addition to the Pick-5 Guarantee, holders of the Daily Double Combo Winner 4-8 were rewarded with a $ 2 win of $ 2,185.60.

The track also has a carryover in Pick 6 covering races 3 through 8, as well as a Super Hi-5 carryover of $ 53,578. The Super Hi-5 takes place on the last race of the program.

Races continue on Monday (December 27) with the start time set at 7:20 p.m. EST.

(Pompano Park)