American painter Wayne Thiebaud, who turned cakes into symbols of joy and nostalgia, has died at 101

Wayne Thiebaud, whose luminous paintings of cakes, gum dispensers and other symbols of mid-century Americana made him one of the country’s most recognizable and beloved artists, passed away on Saturday December 25th. He was 101 years old.

His death was confirmed by his longtime gallery, Acquavella in New York City.

Thiebaud worked as a graphic designer and draftsman before embarking on a career as a painter in the mid-1950s. He rose to prominence when Pop art entered the mainstream, but his approach to the iconography of life American was distinct from that of his peers like Andy Warhol and James Rosenquist: less criticism and satire, more nostalgia, joy and nostalgia.

Thiebaud draws as much inspiration from abstract expressionism as he is from pop art, applying thick paint with a palette knife in the same way a baker frosts a cake. His art also invited comparisons with Edward Hopper, who imbued snapshots of American life with pathos, and Giorgio Morandi, the Italian artist who painted simple bottles as if they were icons (and whom Thiebaud collected pieces).

In the end, Thiebaud was one of a kind. Unlike many artists of his stature, he did not view commercial art or illustration as an inferior form of expression. The pretension, for him, was a waste of time. Proust used language to transform the humble madeleine into a weighty symbol of melancholy desire; with paint, Thiebaud unleashed a similar chemistry on a slice of lemon meringue pie (his favorite).

He was a brilliant artist, and his work will forever encourage us to see our world in a more textured light, where common objects can reach deep and iconic heights, noted Gary S. May, chancellor of the University of California at Davis, where Thiebaud taught for over 40 years.

Thiebaud was born to a Mormon family in Mesa, Arizona, in 1920. Growing up on a farm during the Great Depression, he helped his father milk cows, slaughter deer and plant green vegetables, according to one account. from New York Times. His uncle Jess was an amateur cartoonist, nurturing his love of narrative imagery from a young age.

When Thiebaud was a teenager, his family moved to Long Beach, California. (Thiebaud eventually left the Mormon Church.) During an influential summer hiatus, he worked as an apprentice animator at Disney. He then found jobs as a sign painter, comic book designer, fashion illustrator, and stage decorator. During World War II he served as an artist in the United States Army’s First Film Unit.

His teaching instincts were evident even then, as he began teaching life drawing to his fellow soldiers. Under GI Bill, he obtained his BA and MA in Fine Arts from Sacramento State College (now California State University, Sacramento), where he later taught.

At the end of the 1950s, Thiebaud began to find his place as a painter. During trips to New York, he rubbed shoulders with Willem de Kooning, Franz Kline and the dealer Allan Stone, who would become his gallery owner for decades. His solo exhibition at the Allan Stone Gallery in 1962 sold out and received rave reviews. In the same year, Thiebaud’s work was included in the Pasadena Art Museum’s influential exhibition “New Painting of Common Objects” curated by Walter Hopps. It is considered a historical exploration of the emerging movement of Pop art.

Once I painted pies, I thought no one would care; it seemed like a silly thing to do, said Thiebaud Artnet News in a 2020 interview. But as I did and got interested, I couldn’t leave him alone. I looked at all the other things that I thought were overlooked.

Over the following decades, Thiebaud returned to the subject of pies (and cakes, and cupcakes too) on several occasions. He also painted portraits of women in swimsuits staring blankly at the viewer; rows of lipsticks resembling a city skyline; and the streets of San Francisco bathed in sunshine. His practice of describing objects with a ring of contrasting color gave them a halo effect, making it appear as though he represented a memory of the thing, rather than the thing itself.

In the late 1950s, Thiebaud joined the faculty of UC Davis, where he would teach for the next four decades (and continue to teach even after his official retirement). His favorite class, he once said, was beginner drawing. A exhibition this spring in universities, Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art have demonstrated the extent of his influence as an educator, with work by Andrea Bowers, Bruce Nauman, Robert Colescott, Alex Israel and Jonas Wood, among others.

Another former student, Jock Reynolds, who became director of the Yale University Art Gallery, recalled in a 2010 New York Timesinterview that Thiebaud kicked off one of his classes with a remarkably lucid talk about where to buy the best and cheapest salami, cheese, coffee, fruit, bread, cakes and wine, things including he insisted that they would greatly enrich the quality of our lives.

One of the most famous painters of his generation, Thiebaud represented the United States at the So Paulo Biennale in 1967 and received the National Medal of Arts from President Bill Clinton in 1994. He exhibited solo in San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (1985), the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco (2000), the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York (2001), the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento (2010) and the Voorlinden Museum in the Netherlands ( 2018).

Compared to many of his peers, Thiebaud has been a rare presence at auction. A new benchmark for its market was set last year when Four pinball machines (1962) sold at Christies for $ 19.1 million (estimate: $ 18 to 25 million). No other work by the artist has reached more than $ 10 million at auction, although his work has started to gain traction in recent months.

Earlier this year, two paintings by the artist, a landscape and a portrait of a woman wiping her face, sold for $ 9.8 million and $ 8.4 million, respectively, according to the magazine. Artnet price database. And an exhibition and sale, “Wayne Thiebaud: towns, sweets and portraits», Is visible at Sotheby’s Palm Beach until January 2, 2022.

In his 2020 interview with Artnet News, which coincided with his 100th birthday celebrations, Thiebaud was asked to divulge his secret to a long and happy life. At the time, he still painted regularly and played tennis.

I spend a lot of time in the studio, says the artist. I work almost every day. I have a wonderful family who give me this incredible search for the difficulty of making a good painting.

