From Angelina Jolie to the members of BTS; Hollywood Celebrities Who Joined Social Media This Year





It seems like the entire planet has a social platform, whether it’s Instagram or Twitter. However, there are a number of well-known people who have long shied away from social media. While some have said exactly why they haven’t joined the bandwagon yet, it seems many are now coming to the idea and making their debut on social media platforms. Since Instagram and Twitter have been around since the mid-2000s, some of Hollywood’s A-lists started late and joined these platforms in 2021. From Angelina Jolie to members of BTS and more, keep scrolling to see which celebrities took their time getting on social media. Angelina Jolie One of the world’s greatest artists has finally joined Instagram, more than a decade after its inception. The humanitarian, who also defines herself as a “mother and filmmaker” in her description, joined the platform with an urgent message on behalf of Afghan women who are afraid of the recent takeover of the country by the Taliban. The message contained a letter that Jolie said was sent by an Afghan teenager terrified of losing her rights to school, work and independence. Since joining Jolie, Jolie’s post has been primarily for social causes. BTS Members Just hours after BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, and Suga revealed they’ll be taking a short hiatus, they released an important update that will no doubt keep ARMY entertained and connected during the holidays. On December 6, each of BTS’s seven members individually joined the Instagram social media platform. Previously, BTS boys didn’t have an Instagram account. Instead, they only engaged with their followers through Twitter. Within hours, the follower count on each of the limb handles surpassed the seven million mark, with Kim Tae-Hyung in first place. Lee jung-jae Lee Jung Jae, who is now enjoying the success of his latest series “Squid Game”, surprised his fans by joining social networks. The actor, who previously avoided the platform, uploaded a selfie with a funny caption. “Is it… how it’s done…? #Lee Jung Jae #Squid Game,” he wrote at the time. The celebrity currently has 5.2 million followers on Instagram. Hae-soo park The 39-year-old actor, who is considered one of South Korea’s hottest actors, joined the photo-sharing app on October 2. The actor’s first upload is a selfie in which he appears to be having a good time. “I also participated, it’s Park Hae Soo,” he captioned the image. He later uploaded several more photos from his show, Squid Game. He currently has 2.8 million followers on Instagram. Gong yoo Fans of South Korean star Gong Yoo celebrated the actor’s official arrival on Instagram in December. Gong Yoo’s management, SOOP, released a statement announcing the opening of an Instagram account for the actor. The actor’s first post referred to the popular show Squid Game, in which he appeared as a cameo. Jon stewart Stewart, whose satirical thoughts on politics and media coverage of it have delighted and informed millions of viewers for years, joined Twitter in January 2021. Stewart said in his third tweet: “So … if I m come out very well here, I become president, yes? “In a probably pleasant allusion to Donald Trump’s habits on the site, he is now permanently banned. READ ALSO: Britney Spears’ battle for the conservation of the Astroworld tragedy: Hollywood’s biggest controversies of the year

