“Spider-Man No Way Home is a Marvel Masterpiece | Entertainment

How can Marvels’ most publicized film exceed expectations? This is a question that many moviegoers and critics alike will be asking themselves in the years to come. Spider-Man No Way Home is, without a doubt, Marvel’s best movie and could become one that we can look back on and enjoy even more.

At its core, No Way Home is a movie built on the relationships of the main characters and that sets it apart from any other Spider-Man movie to date. Tom Holland’s character, Peter Parker, and supporting roles are actual characters in the film. Viewers can feel each character’s individual bond with Peter across the screen.

Since the film is an accumulation of all of the previous Spider-Man films, it is only fair to compare them. In No Way Home, Zendaya plays MJ, Peter Parker’s best love interest we’ve seen since Emma Stones character Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. This time around, MJ is more of a character in his own right than he was in the previous two films in this trilogy. The same can be said for Jacob Batalons’ character, Ned Leeds.

Aunt May has gradually rejuvenated with each Spider-Man franchise and is gaining more screen time with each movie. May has a central role to play in this film, and director Jon Watts is making key decisions with her. This aspect may divide some viewers. However, her relationship with Peter is one of the many strengths of this film.

There are a lot of villains in this movie and I can’t believe how they pulled it off. Five villains return, some more burnt than others. If you’re familiar with marketing, it’s no surprise that Green Goblin, Dock Ock, and Electro have the most screen time out of the five. Still, Sandman and Lizard have some fun scenes that improve on their previous iterations. Jamie Foxx delivers some of the funniest lines in the movie and you can see he’s enjoying a second attempt at playing electro.

However, Willem Dafoe gives a performance that will go down as one of the greatest in the history of comic book villains. It’s been 20 years since we last saw his Green Goblin on the big screen. Somehow he takes the character and adds new layers to it in No Way Home. Dafoe makes Norman Osborn a truly terrifying, but somewhat likeable character.

This movie looks like the ultimate Spider-Man movie. Holland didn’t win the role of Peter Parker, but he could be nominated for an Oscar if the committee isn’t too pretentious. Holland delivers the best performance we’ve seen for a Spider-Man movie, barely beating a character I’m not going to spoil for you here. There have been complaints about the Hollands version of Peter not looking like his comedic counterpart. I can assure you that this discussion will be cut off after this film. Holland truly becomes The Spider-Man.

So many things are working in No Way Home, I can’t think of a single thing that is not working. Since the movie is based on nostalgia and the previous Spider-man universes, it’s easy to get carried away by the good old days. Watts masterfully brings these universes and characters together and uses them to improve the story, while also improving and closing off some story threads that may have been left open. If you are worried about any times that might come up, don’t worry and trust me. You will get this and much more.

Ultimately, No Way Home is about the aftermath, the heart, and being the tallest person. This is the ultimate Spider-Man movie that will leave you speechless and possibly in tears. Chances are, you are wondering if you actually watched what you did. Without a doubt the best Marvel movie and one that we will remember for the rest of the time.