Katrina Kaif writes moving note for Salman Khan’s birthday





Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to wish actor Salman Khan his birthday. The actress posted an Instagram story to wish the actor and wrote a heartfelt note for him. Kaif posted a super cool retro photo of Khan where it looks like the actor is riding a bike. Kaif expressed his sincerest wish for the actor and said: “@beingsalmankhan the happiest birthday to you (inserts white heart emoji) May all the love, light and glow that you have be with you forever – (sic). ” Shortly after Khan recovered from a snake bite, the actor threw a birthday party at his farm in Panvel. Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, actor Bobby Deol, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi and actor Maniesh Paul were among the celebrities who attended the birthday party dotted with stars. During an interaction with the media outside his farm, Salman Khan said that “Tiger 3” would be released in December 2022 and hinted that he and actor Shah Rukh Khan could collaborate on another project. “Tiger 3” and “Pathan”, the duo’s upcoming films, will feature them in extended roles. “Tiger 3”, produced by Yash Raj Films, is the third installment in the spy and action thriller franchise, with Salman and Katrina reprising their roles as Agents Tiger and Zoya. Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist in the film. Shah Rukh Khan’s action film ‘Pathan’, which will be produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, will star Salman Khan in a cameo role. “We are reuniting in ‘Tiger’ and ‘Pathan’. ‘Tiger 3’ is slated for release by December 2022, before ‘Pathan’ is released. So maybe we will both reunite,” the said. PTI news agency. saying. “Tiger 3” is directed by director Maneesh Sharma while “Pathan” is directed by Siddharth Anand. Meanwhile, Kaif has returned to the sets of her upcoming movie “Merry Christmas” after marrying actress Vicky Kaushal. The film, directed by Vijay Sethupathi, will be their first collaboration. On December 23, 2022, “Merry Christmas” from producers Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray will hit theaters. Kaif was last seen in ‘Sooryavanshi’ with actor Akshay Kumar. The film hit theaters and grossed over Rs. 100 crore in less than a week. In addition to “Merry Christmas” and “Tiger 3”, the actress has “Jee Le Zara” from director Farhan Akhtar, which also stars actresses Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

