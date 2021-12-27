The problem of “cripping” and why the casting of disabled actors is important

In June 2021, Jim Sheridan, director of the Oscar-winning film My Left Foot in 1990, said he didn’t think he could have made the film today without putting a disabled actor in mind.

“I don’t think you can do this without trying to find someone with a physical disability [to play the lead], “he told Sky News.

“I think it’s a different world and you would be bound by duty.”

The lead role of Christy Brown, whose autobiography is an adaptation of the film, then won Daniel Day-Lewis the Oscar for best actor.

His portrayal of Brown, who suffers from cerebral palsy, has received rave reviews, not least because of his method of acting behind the scenes.

Sheridan’s daughter Kirsten recalled, “He called you by the name of your movie, and you called him Christy.

Sheridan said Day-Lewis believed staying in character was an extension of respect for disabled child actors on set as well.

“He wanted to respect them so he stayed in his character the entire time for 20 weeks and that’s all he could do as a able-bodied person playing a disabled person,” he said.

Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot.

But what must it have been like to be one of those child actors on the set of My Left Foot? Not only to watch a man act as if he too has cerebral palsy onscreen, but to see him continue the charade after filming is stopped.

How would they have felt, then, to see him later take the stage to accept an award for the way he imitated them?

Sheridan called it a question of respect. I think we have very different ideas about what respect looks like.

How the scam is justified

Day-Lewis wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last non-disabled actor to receive rave reviews for his portrayal of a disabled person.

The last time a disabled actor won an Oscar for playing a disabled character was in 1986, when Marlee Matlin won Best Actress for her role in Children of a Lesser God.

As actor and filmmaker John Lawson points out, in 93 years, there were 61 Oscar nominees for actors portraying characters with disabilities. 27 of those nominees won the Oscar, with just two of those 27 actors disabled.

Marlee Matlin, the only deaf artist to win an Academy Award, recently starred in a comedy-drama CODA that follows the life of a hearing teenage girl who is the daughter of deaf adults. ( AP: Chris Pizzello )

Among the disabled community, this practice is traditionally known as “cripping”, the term refers to an able-bodied actor “disguising” as a physically disabled character, but this term is often used more widely to cover people not. disabled people playing characters with mental disabilities or illnesses and neurotypical actors playing autistic roles.

The practice of suffocation is justified in many ways by non-disabled actors and casting directors.

For example, actors frequently portray lives different from their own, whether they are characters or portraits of real people in the story, and it is part of their job to understand the role and to understand the character as well. deeply as possible in order to bring them to life. Therefore, creping is often justified as another way of getting an actor to use their skills to bring a life different from their own to the stage or screen.

But to an audience with a disability these portrayals often ring wrong, it’s like watching a high school TV show full of actors in their late 20s, but more disturbing when you watch a able-bodied actor mimic the way. which your body moves naturally.

We see able-bodied actors being praised for accurately portraying the tropes on disability, without accurately portraying disability.

Why Casting Disabled Actors Is Important

One argument that has been raised against limiting the casting call to people with disabilities only is that casting directors may rule out the best actor for the job.

However, this idea ignores the fact that being chosen in the first place is often inaccessible to people with disabilities, who can also be the best actors for the job.

Like Crippled Learned States: “There are over a billion people with disabilities on Earth. I find it hard to believe that only five or six of them can act.”

IDPwD for 2021 The ABC features stories written by and about people with disabilities before and after December 3, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Read more

Disabled actors are also able to provide more information on the characterization, questioning harmful tropes regarding the meanness of disabled people and lingering narratives such as “porn inspiration.”

Porn inspiration refers to when people with disabilities are objectified and seen as a source of inspiration for people without disabilities. This is common with athletes with disabilities, where quotes such as “your apologies are not valid” or “the only handicap is a bad attitude” are placed on pictures of Paralympians.

It also affects people with disabilities in face-to-face situations, where able-bodied people will tell people with disabilities in their daily lives, especially those who use aids like wheelchairs or prostheses, that they are a source. inspiration for them.

Movies such as Wonder, an adaptation of a book about a young boy with a facial difference, and Music, Sia’s movie about a nonverbal autistic girl, have been criticized as porn-inspired, and the two actors are not. disabled people play disabled characters. .

In the movie Me Before You, the valid actor Sam Claflin plays Will, a quadriplegic character who falls in love with his caregiver Lou, before deciding to kill himself, due to his inability to accept his life as a disabled person. It is a plot that has received criticism from disability rights activists for pushing the nefarious view that people with disabilities are better off dead.

With a valid cast and the film based on a book by a valid author, there were no real moments for people with disabilities with relevant life experience to voice their concerns before the film’s release, which he met. protests and boycotts by members of the disabled community.

In Me Before You, Sam Claflin plays the quadriplegic character Will. ( Provided )

The author of the book, Jojo Moyes, explained that the message of his novel was not that disabled lives are not worth living, but that the novel simply explores the experience of a character. There are additional scenes in the novel that weren’t made into the film that explore the experiences of other quadriplegics, and these characters explain that while life may be difficult, not all of them share Will’s desire to end their life.

But choosing actors with disabilities for roles can allow them to provide you with feedback on your script; Importantly, if you find that there is no actor with a disability willing to take on your role, it may indicate that there is something fundamentally wrong with the story you are trying to tell.

Let’s end the scam

In September 2020, the Academy of Motion Arts and Picture Sciences announced that it would introduce new standards of performance that films must meet to qualify for an Oscar in the Best Picture category.

From 2024, films will need to meet at least two out of four standards, with standards for screen representation, creative leadership, industry access and opportunities, and audience development.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeye TV show finally recognized Clint Barton’s hearing aid use in the comics the show is based on and introduced its audience to the deaf antagonist Maya Lopez, played by the deaf actress Alaqua Cox.

Deaf actress Lauren Ridloff plays Makkari in The Eternals. ( Provided: Disney / Sophie Mutevelian )

Marvel Studios also featured another deaf superhero this year, this time in the movie The Eternals, where Makkari’s once-heard white male character was adapted into a deaf black female, played by deaf actress Lauren Ridloff. Ridloff was approached directly for the role, which was originally written as a hearing character.

At the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, the CODA films, Wiggle Room and the television show (and VR experience) Four Feet High were screened; all of them cast disabled actors in the roles of disabled characters, including the aforementioned Marlee Matlin.

And on the red carpet, the team behind Crip Camp, Oscar nominee for Best Documentary at the 2021 Oscars, attended together. From the team, writer-director James LeBrecht, impact producer Andraa LaVant and star Judy Huemann are all wheelchair users, and LaVant’s service dog accompanied him as well.

But as Crip Camp writer David Radcliff tweeted, “I hope this is a turning point after which seeing people with disabilities at awards doesn’t seem so revolutionary.”

The ABC is in partnership withInternational Day of Persons with Disabilitiesin a campaign to celebrate the contributions and achievements of 4.4 million Australians with disabilities.

Loading