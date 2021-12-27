Quick storm to soak Lake North Hollywood-Toluca





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA A powerful rainstorm was expected to hit the Los Angeles area on Monday, triggering a week of back-to-back storms.

Monday’s rapid storm could bring half an inch to 1 inch of rain with the potential for more, according to the National Weather Service. The precipitation comes after a brief reprieve from the rainy weather on Sunday. However, colder than average temperatures will combine with storms to bring down snow levels in local mountains while creating the risk of flooding and dangerous driving conditions throughout the region. Rain and snow will remain in the forecast until New Years Eve, with the exception of a brief return of the sun on Tuesday. A winter storm warning was issued Monday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the mountains of Los Angeles County – excluding the Santa Monica Range – where heavy snowfall was expected. Up to 10 inches were forecast above 5,000 feet, with lighter accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph were also expected. Snow levels could drop below 2,500 feet on Tuesday, with a dusting in the foothills.

The NWS has warned motorists of reduced visibility in areas of blowing snow and said people should be prepared for dangerous winter driving conditions in the local mountains. Monday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will drop to the 30’s and 30’s in some valley and mountain areas, and the 20’s in Antelope Valley.

Likewise, cold temperatures were present all week. Forecasters said the next storm after that would affect the region from late Tuesday night through Thursday, with another system moving rapidly from the north on Friday.

New Year’s Day was shaping up to be dry but cool across the region, although the forecast may still change until then. City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.

