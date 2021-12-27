In memoriam: Celebrities who died in 2021





The year 2021 has seen us say goodbye to many celebrities who have breathed their last. Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, popular Hindi TV actor Sidharth Shukla and actor Puneeth Rajkumar were among those who died. The second wave of Covid-19 also took away several known faces.

Shashikala Saigal Veteran actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal passed away on April 4. She was 88 years old. Popularly known as Shashikala, she has played supporting characters in over 100 films, including Bimla, Sujata, Aarti, Anupama, Waqt, Gumrah, and Khubsoorat, among others. Amit Mistry Actor Amit Mistry died of a heart attack on April 23. He was 47 years old. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal The actor died of complications from COVID-19 on May 2. He was 52 years old. Raj kaushal Adperson and director Raj Kaushal died on June 30 after suffering cardiac arrest. He was married to Mandira Bedi. Dilip Kumar Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on July 7 at the age of 98. The veteran actor was hospitalized with age-related illnesses. With a busy career, Kumar was one of the pioneers of the method game in the country. Shravan rathod Shravan Rathod of the composer duo Nadeem-Shravan passed away on April 23. He was 66 years old. Shravan tested positive for COVID-19 and was reportedly in critical condition. Rajiv kapoor Rajiv Kapoor died on February 9 from cardiac arrest. He is best known for his work in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Rinku Singh Nikumbh Actress Rinku Singh Nikumbh, best known for her appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl, has died of complications from COVID-19 in an Assam hospital. She was 35 years old. Vanraj Bhatia Legendary music composer and National Prize winner Vanraj Bhatia, 93, died on May 7. He is best known for composing music for films such as Ankur, 36 Chowringhee Lane and the Tamas TV show. Chandrashekhar G. Vaidya Chandrashekhar G, famous Bollywood actor-filmmaker of yesteryear, died on June 17. He was 97 years old. Farrukh Jaffer Actor Farrukh Jaffer, who played Fatima Begum, wife of Amitabh Bachchans in Gulabo Sitabo, died on October 15 in Lucknow. She was 88 years old. Sidharth shukla Sidharth shukla died of a massive heart attack on September 2. The disappearance of the famous actor of Balika Vadhu and winner of Bigg Boss 13 has come as a shock to his colleagues and admirers. Surekha Sikri Veteran actress Surekha Sikri has died at the age of 75 from cardiac arrest. She died on July 16. Anupam Shyam Actor Anupam Shyam died in Mumbai on August 8 at the age of 63 from multiple organ failure. The actor had suffered from kidney disease for a few years before passing away. Ghanshyam Nayak Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahs Nattu Kaka aka actor Ghanshyam Nayak died on October 3 following a long battle with cancer. Chandrakant Pandya Actor Chandrakant Pandya, who played Nishad Raj in Ramanand Sagars Ramayan, died on October 5. Gerry Marsden Gerry Marsden, singer of British band Gerry and the Pacemakers, died on January 3. Tanya roberts Tanya Roberts, a Charlies Angel and a Bond Girl, died at age 65 on January 4. Cicely tyson Actress Cicely Tyson, the pioneering black actor who won an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in Sounder, died on January 28. She was 96 years old. Helene mccrory British actress Helen McCrory, who starred in the Peaky Blinders TV show and the Harry Potter films, died on April 16. She was 52 years old and suffered from cancer. Swatilekha Sengupta Famous Bengali theater and cinema personality Swatilekha Sengupta died on June 16 at the age of 71. She suffered from kidney disease. Sanchari Vijay Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay died on June 15. The national award-winning actor was 37 years old. He was in an accident and suffered serious injuries. Kishore Nandlaskar Kishore Nandlaskar, who has worked in Marathi and Bollywood films, took his last breath on April 20. He had the coronavirus. Abhilasha Patil Abhilasha Patil died on May 4 after testing positive for COVID-19. She was 47 years old. Sriprada Bollywood and Bhojpuri actor Sriprada died of complications from Covid-19 on May 6. Saranya Sasi Popular Malayalam film and television actor Saranya Sasi died on August 9 in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly due to complications from Covid-19. She was 35 years old. Puneeth rajkumar This Kannada superstar died on October 29, 2021 from a heart attack. He was 46 years old. Puneeth Rajkumar developed chest pain in the morning and rushed to hospital after seeing a family doctor. He died shortly after.

