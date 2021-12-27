LI-High Comedian-Actor Dan Ahdoot Presents Food Network’s New Show ‘Raid the Fridge’





Great Neck Estates-raised actor, comedian and podcaster Dan Ahdoot hosts Food Network’s new comedy contest “Raid the Fridge,” which kicks off at 10pm Tuesday. “I’ve always been a big foodie and I started this culinary podcast, ‘Green Eggs and Dan’, which mixes comedy and food, and which really took off,” he said by phone from Cancún, at Mexico, jokingly, “I” I give you precious time at the beach. So, it had better be the best interview ever! “Manhattan restaurant co-owner Estella, Ahdoot, 43, says he” has always had his fingers in the world of food and comedy, and “Raid the Fridge” is my chance to finally combine them. “ In each episode, four professional chefs must each choose a refrigerator whose contents have been replicated from that of an actual family refrigerator from across the country. The chefs’ only clues to the content are the magnets, notes, and other exterior props. Food Network personalities Jordan Andino and Jamika Pessoa judge the dishes that chefs prepare in three rounds using only the food they contain. In his podcast, Ahdoot interviews celebrities and others about “what’s in their fridge, so the folks at” Raid the Fridge “thought,” Oh, that could be a cool game. “The initial idea was to make him animate” a serious competition, like the ones they already have. And I always watch these shows and I’m like, ‘Why are they taking it so seriously? You guys don’t cure the cancer, you ‘bring the salmon back.’ “ Son of Persian rug wholesaler Maurice Ahdoot and antique jewelry retailer Rachel Ahdoot, Dan Ahdoot was born in New York City and raised in Great Neck Estates. “Great Neck is split into, like, five sub-Great Necks and that’s one of them,” he explains. “It looks a lot more chic than it actually is.” His Jewish parents “are immigrants from Iran who escaped a theocracy to come here for a better life,” he says. He attended Great Neck South High School, where he discovered improvisation, followed by Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, to study medicine. There he joined the college sketch-comedy club. However, “All the skits I wanted to do were super messed up and edgy and probably not that funny, and no one wanted to do them. So I ended up getting into the stand-up because I wouldn’t have to answer to. anybody .” He graduated and was accepted into medical school, he says, but with medicine, “You should study 24/7, which is part of why you are interviewing me now in as a comedian rather than a cardiologist from North Shore. “ Subscribe to Newsday’s Entertainment newsletter Get the latest news on celebrities, TV and more. By clicking on Register, you agree to our privacy policy. His career has included regular roles in the television series “Cobra Kai”, with Ralph Macchio of Huntington, and “The Crew”, with Kevin James, born in Mineola and raised by Stony Brook. And none of that, he says, gets him a Friday night reservation at his favorite restaurant, Roslyn’s Bryant & Cooper. “If I could somehow have a table with me, Ralph and Kevin, it would be, like, the Long Island version of ‘Bridgerton’, with all the royalty at that table,” he jokes. he, adding: “They could get me in for sure!”

