IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD Kicks Off Final Week Of Performances
the York Theater Company announced the last seven performances of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a celebration of song and dance featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin. This is The York’s first main production since the pandemic began in March 2020 from their 30-year home at St. Peter’s Church in January 2021 and is produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer.
Cheek to cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood began performances on November 24, with limited engagement until Sunday afternoon, January 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at The York’s temporary home, The Theater at St. Jean’s (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues – elevator entrance on Lexington south of St. Jean).
Designed, Directed and Choreographed by Four-Time Tony Award Nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Ladies at Sea, Irving Berlin‘s White Christmas, Ain’t Broadway Grand), with a book by Barry kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti) and musical direction by David Hancock Turner (York’s Desperate Measures), the cast includes Philippe attmore (Shuffle Along, Hello, Dolly!), Jeremy Benton (42nd Street, Cagney au York), Victoria Byrd (Peter Pan, A Chorus Line, Chicago), Kaitlyn davidson (Cinderella, Shining Star), Joseph Medeiros (Wicked, Yank! In York), and Melanie Moore (Fiddler on the Roof, winner of “So You Think You Can Dance”), with Corinne Munsch (Bullets Over Broadway, Elf) and Sean Quinn (42nd street, singing in the rain).
Cheek to cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-sung and all-danced celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the big screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact of dance on audiences and his melodies, rhythms and lyrics reflected his love for this art form. Six spectacular performers will perform these wonderful songs and also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four times nominated for Tony Randy Skinner conduct and choreograph an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin songs from classic films such as Top Hat, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas and many more! Cheek to cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is presented on special arrangement with Concorde Theaters and the Irving Berlin Estate, and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.
The creative team includes the scenic design of James morgan, costume creation by Nicole wee, lighting design by Jason kantrowitz and Ken billington, and sound design by Julien evans. The production manager is Chris Steckel. The casting director is Michael cassara, THAT’S IT.
“When Riki Kane Larimer gave me the idea to do this show, the combination of Irving Berlin and Randy Skinner was irresistible, “said James morgan, artistic director of York production. “We’ve had a great series with nothing but rave reviews. We plan to come out with a big bang that will appeal to audiences. There are big plans for the future of the series, and we’re proud of it. ‘have launched! “
Cheek to cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood will perform the following performance schedule this week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There is no performance on Friday, December 31st.
TO NOTE ADDED SPECIAL PERFORMANCE: Wednesday afternoon December 29 at 2:30 p.m. followed by a special talkback with the dance captain / assistant choreographer Jeremy Benton and other cast members on the choreography of Cheek to Cheek. (The talkback also follows the morning of Saturday, January 1.)
Tickets for Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood are priced at $ 55- $ 75 (plus $ 4 for convenience fees). York members receive priority seats and discounted tickets. ADDED SPECIAL PERFORMANCE: Tickets for the additional morning of December 29 are priced at $ 40. NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL: Tickets for the morning and evening performances on Saturday January 1, 2022 are priced at $ 40. Tickets can be purchased by visiting OvationTix at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34375?sitePreference=normal, by calling York’s Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by email at [email protected].
Senior Rush tickets are available in person from one hour before performances for $ 20 cash only. Student tickets can be purchased at any time in advance at the box office during normal ticket office hours. Limit of one ticket per valid student card and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets cost $ 20.00 in cash or credit. The York Theater is also offering $ 25 tickets for guests aged 35 and under.
COVID NOTE: For everyone’s safety, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Proof of vaccination status will be required upon entry and masks must be worn at all times. Full COVID policies can be found on the York Theater Company website.
