“Its a Wonderful Life” Star: Why I Ditched Hollywood

It’s been over 70 years since this actress appeared in the credits of a film for good reason.

Karolyn Grimes starred in the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” as Zuzu Bailey, the precocious 6-year-old daughter of James Stewart.

The role in the film directed by Frank Capra in 1946 changed Grimes’ life, but not necessarily for the better. The 81-year-old has revealed the tragic reason she decided to leave Tinseltown.

Her departure from the spotlight began with the loss of both parents when she was around 12, she said Fox news.

After the death of his parents, Grimes left Hollywood for a small town in Kansas.

“At first I thought I was dead,” she said of her uprooted life with distant family members. “It took me about a year to feel comfortable. And unfortunately, I was in a really terrible family situation.

But it was the generosity that you only find in a small town that helped her get by.

James Stewart, Donna Reed and Karolyn Grimes in “It’s a Wonderful Life”. Courtesy of Everett Collection

“I was in a town of 800 people and they all knew about my situation,” she said. “These townspeople gathered around me the traders, my teachers, all the children, everyone and they simply welcomed me with open arms.”

The “love and self-confidence” she felt from her neighbors contrasted sharply with the world she had left behind.

“I realized I didn’t want to go back to Hollywood anymore. It was a shallow dog-eating dog world. I didn’t want that in my life. So I felt happy to stay in Kansas,” Grimes said. “I missed Hollywood at first. But after spending a year in Kansas, things changed for me.”

Grimes first appeared in “That Night With You” from 1945. His last credited role was “Honeychile” from 1951.

Grimes scored the role of Zuzu following an interview with director Frank Capra. CBS via Getty Images

The former actress recently wrote a book about her experiences working on the film titled “Zuzu Baileys Its a Wonderful Life Cookbook”. Grimes said it was the Jimmy Stewart Museum who called and asked her to write the book for the movie’s 75th anniversary.

She also explained how she landed the coveted role.

“We didn’t have auditions at the time. We have had talks. And most of the kids had the same agent, ”Grimes said. “So if the studio said, ‘We want a blond haired, blue eyed kid with freckles,’ they could pick the best kid for the role. They had a hand in choosing everyone, even the extras. I spoke to Mr. Frank Capra himself and the next thing you know, I got the part.

“It was a superficial world, where we ate dogs. I didn’t want that in my life. Karolyn grimes

Grimes noted that a meeting in 1980 was when she realized how “It’s a Wonderful Life” truly was timeless. Someone came to her door while she was living in Kansas and asked her to do an interview about the film.

“The movie came out such a long time ago. But clearly there was still an interest in it. I dug up all of my memories from the basement and started sharing stories. Then the fan mail started to come in, ”she said.

She still makes appearances nationwide on the film and its legacy and believes the film’s message is as relevant as it ever was.

“It’s a scary world out there,” she said. “And we need a movie like ‘Its a Wonderful Life’ more than ever.