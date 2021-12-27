Entertainment
“Its a Wonderful Life” Star: Why I Ditched Hollywood
It’s been over 70 years since this actress appeared in the credits of a film for good reason.
Karolyn Grimes starred in the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” as Zuzu Bailey, the precocious 6-year-old daughter of James Stewart.
The role in the film directed by Frank Capra in 1946 changed Grimes’ life, but not necessarily for the better. The 81-year-old has revealed the tragic reason she decided to leave Tinseltown.
Her departure from the spotlight began with the loss of both parents when she was around 12, she said Fox news.
After the death of his parents, Grimes left Hollywood for a small town in Kansas.
“At first I thought I was dead,” she said of her uprooted life with distant family members. “It took me about a year to feel comfortable. And unfortunately, I was in a really terrible family situation.
But it was the generosity that you only find in a small town that helped her get by.
“I was in a town of 800 people and they all knew about my situation,” she said. “These townspeople gathered around me the traders, my teachers, all the children, everyone and they simply welcomed me with open arms.”
The “love and self-confidence” she felt from her neighbors contrasted sharply with the world she had left behind.
“I realized I didn’t want to go back to Hollywood anymore. It was a shallow dog-eating dog world. I didn’t want that in my life. So I felt happy to stay in Kansas,” Grimes said. “I missed Hollywood at first. But after spending a year in Kansas, things changed for me.”
Grimes first appeared in “That Night With You” from 1945. His last credited role was “Honeychile” from 1951.
The former actress recently wrote a book about her experiences working on the film titled “Zuzu Baileys Its a Wonderful Life Cookbook”. Grimes said it was the Jimmy Stewart Museum who called and asked her to write the book for the movie’s 75th anniversary.
She also explained how she landed the coveted role.
“We didn’t have auditions at the time. We have had talks. And most of the kids had the same agent, ”Grimes said. “So if the studio said, ‘We want a blond haired, blue eyed kid with freckles,’ they could pick the best kid for the role. They had a hand in choosing everyone, even the extras. I spoke to Mr. Frank Capra himself and the next thing you know, I got the part.
Grimes noted that a meeting in 1980 was when she realized how “It’s a Wonderful Life” truly was timeless. Someone came to her door while she was living in Kansas and asked her to do an interview about the film.
“The movie came out such a long time ago. But clearly there was still an interest in it. I dug up all of my memories from the basement and started sharing stories. Then the fan mail started to come in, ”she said.
She still makes appearances nationwide on the film and its legacy and believes the film’s message is as relevant as it ever was.
“It’s a scary world out there,” she said. “And we need a movie like ‘Its a Wonderful Life’ more than ever.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/12/27/its-a-wonderful-life-star-why-i-abandoned-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]