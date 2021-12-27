Villages Cultivated Products For Sale In Florida Earth Fare Stores | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages

With mutual missions to expand access to local and nutritious food, The Villages Grown and Earth Fare have felt like a natural pairing for Jennifer Waxman.

“We’re the only year-round farm in the state of Florida, if not in the Southeastern United States, with a complete and diverse product line, hyperlocal, and focused on taste and nutrients,” said Waxman, executive director of The Villages Grown. “And Earth Fare has a really big commitment to local produce, especially when it comes to produce.”

Shoppers visiting the new Lady Lake Earth Fare supermarket, which opened in November, will find The Villages Grown’s assortment of herbs, lettuce and microgreens. The Villages Grown cultivates its product line in environmentally controlled greenhouses on a farm near State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.

Along with the opening of the Lady Lake store, The Villages farm-to-table initiative began distributing its products to all of the organic supermarket chain’s Florida stores.

Besides Lady Lake, Earth Fare also has locations in Ocala, Orlando, Seminole (near Tampa) and St. Johns (near Jacksonville).

This extension of The Villages Grown’s reach in its goal of providing locally grown, nutrient-rich produce to as many Floridians as possible builds on their distribution to Publix supermarkets, which began this summer.

“We’ve been talking to (Earth Fare) for about a year,” Waxman said. “They have a very big

focus on the local (products) and they said, “We want your whole range, we

want you to be our local partner, and we want to give you your own section like Publix. “

Earth Fare offers a wide selection of The Villages Grown products, including varieties of microgreens, as well as flights of microgreens of four different types designed for health and wellness.

Eventually, Waxman wants to add more products to the two supermarkets.

“We will be expanding our product line to get more unique items on the shelves over the coming year,” she said.

Specifically, that means more micro-green varieties and maybe tomatoes, the products that give Earth Fare its logo.

Earth Fare, a chain of grocery stores started in 1975 in Asheville, NC under the name Dinner for the Earth, is committed to selling all certified organic products grown without chemicals or pesticides, according to its website. .

The chain’s stores also strive to source as much local produce as possible from the communities they serve, Waxman said.

This is where The Villages Grown comes in.

Environmentally controlled agriculture like The Villages Grown allows for more consistency in the quality and quantity of produce, which prevents many local producers from selling to supermarkets, said Adam Wright, operations director of The Villages Grown.

Consistency was the key to The Villages Grown’s success with its distribution to Publix, he said.

And his success at Publix served as a gateway to Earth Fare, Waxman said.

She added that Earth Fare was also interested in articles she shared on The Villages Grown and the health benefits of microgreens and nutrient-dense local produce.

This is how Waxman strives to draw more attention to The Villages Grown’s “food as medicine” philosophy.

“It would be eating rainbow for optimal wellness,” she said, referring to a concept of eating fruits and vegetables of different colors every day. “And we are providing a product with higher nutrients, better taste and better shelf life.”

Waxman also likes that Earth Fare not only supports The Villages Grown, but its craft partners as well. The store sells produce from Gainesville-based Aha Pure Foods, which makes salad dressings made from The Villages Grown microgreens, tomatoes and cucumbers.

The Villages Grown intends to continue to expand its reach in and around the community.

Partnerships with Heirloom home delivery service and another grocery chain, Sprouts Farmers Market, are underway, Waxman said.

And The Villages Grown continues to offer products through its retail store in Brownwood and smaller retailers like Brown’s Country Market in Oxford and Earth Origins in Ocala.

Although grocers like Earth Fare have operations in states other than Florida, Waxman doesn’t see The Villages Grown expanding to other states. She sees the initiative as “by Florida, for Florida”.

“We have mouths to feed in our own state,” she said. “And that’s where we’re going to focus.”

Principal writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or [email protected]