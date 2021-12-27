Entertainment
Did you know that Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur was supposed to work with Salman Khan in THIS BLOCKBUSTER movie?
In last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, we saw Jersey actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur adorn the sets to promote their sports drama film which talks about the importance of making an effort. Salman Khan welcomed the guests – Shahid and Mrunal on stage and immediately launched an anecdote. The Bigg Boss 15 host revealed that he was supposed to star in a movie with Mrunal together. Yes, you read that right. However, Mrunal didn’t match the bill for a reason. Salman revealed that the original star of the hit movie Sultan was Mrunal Thakur. Shahid was pleasantly surprised by the revelation.
Salman said, “She (Mrunal) had come to the farm to meet me. Ali (Ali Abbas Zafar, the manager) leke aaya that inko. (Ali had brought her to meet me).” He then began to reveal the reason for the same. “Uss waqt he pehelwaan type lag hi nahi rahi this. (She didn’t look like a wrestler at all),” the Tiger 3 actor said and everyone laughed. Mrunal felt that she had lost a lot of weight at the time. “Anushka bhi nahi lagti this,” Salman added. Salman went on to praise the fact that he had always known that she would be successful in the industry.
Speaking of Sultan, the film was a huge hit when it was released in 2016. Anushka Sharma eventually starred and Salman’s chemistry with Anushka was appreciated by the masses. Elsewhere, about Mrunal Thakur, the former TV actress joined Bollywood with Love Soniya. She was next seen facing Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. After that, the actress landed at Batla House opposite John Abraham. In 2021, Mrunal Thakur starred in Toofan alongside Farhan Akhtar and also starred in Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan.
His upcoming film, Jersey is a remake of the 2019 hit Telugu film starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath of the same name. Jersey is released on December 31, 2021. Did you like the Trivia? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/bigg-boss/bigg-boss-15-did-you-know-jersey-actress-mrunal-thakur-was-supposed-to-work-with-salman-khan-in-this-blockbuster-film-1976724/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
